Here’s all the countries that the Foreign Office is warning Brits not to travel to

Over 60 countries make up the list

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has updated its 'no travel' list for British citizens which includes 69 nations across three tiers of warning.

Countries like Israel and Russia are among the 14 countries on a “do not travel” list, while FCDO also advises against travel to dozens of others.

Amid the disruption caused by the Middle East conflict, tourists and UK nationals in these nations should also leave immediately for their own safety, according to FCDO.

A further 55 countries are flagged as having no-go zones, as the Foreign Office has advised against “all travel” and “all but essential travel” to these countries or parts of them.

“Regional escalation poses significant security risks and has led to travel disruption. Stay away from areas around security or military facilities. Follow the instructions of the local authorities and monitor local and international media for the latest information”, the FCDO said.

Travel continues to suffer as the impact has already been felt economically with fuel prices rocketing in the UK.

“Stay away from areas around security or military facilities. Follow the instructions of the local authorities and monitor local and international media for the latest information”, the Foreign Office added.

UK nationals in the many of these places are advised to return to Great Britain and no visiting is discouraged.

Authorities say, in each case, Brits are vulnerable to “heightened risks”.

Different levels of risk

There are three levels of travel warning issued by the Foreign Office - these are:

The Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to a country or parts of a country.

The Foreign Office advises against all travel to parts of a country.

The Foreign Office advises against all travel to a country: this is its highest warning level.

The 14 countries on the most severe 'no travel' list:



Afghanistan

Belarus

Burkina Faso

Haiti

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Mali

Niger

Palestine

Russia

South Sudan

Syria

Yemen

The 36 countries to which the Foreign Office advises against all travel to certain areas:

Algeria

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Benin

Burundi

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Congo

Côte d'Ivoire

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Egypt

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Georgia

India

Indonesia

Jordan

Kenya

Lebanon

Libya

Mauritania

Moldova

Myanmar (Burma)

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Saudi Arabia

Somalia

Sudan

Togo

Tunisia

Turkey

Ukraine

Venezuela

The 19 countries to which the Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel:

Cambodia

Colombia

Cuba

Ecuador

Ghana

Guatemala

Kosovo

Kuwait

Laos

Malaysia

Mexico

North Korea

Papua New Guinea

Peru

Qatar

Rwanda

Tanzania

Thailand