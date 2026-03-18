Here’s all the countries that the Foreign Office is warning Brits not to travel to

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Published 11:25 18 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 11:25 18 Mar 2026 GMT
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has updated its 'no travel' list for British citizens which includes 69 nations across three tiers of warning.
Countries like Israel and Russia are among the 14 countries on a “do not travel” list, while FCDO also advises against travel to dozens of others.
Amid the disruption caused by the Middle East conflict, tourists and UK nationals in these nations should also leave immediately for their own safety, according to FCDO.
A further 55 countries are flagged as having no-go zones, as the Foreign Office has advised against “all travel” and “all but essential travel” to these countries or parts of them.
“Regional escalation poses significant security risks and has led to travel disruption. Stay away from areas around security or military facilities. Follow the instructions of the local authorities and monitor local and international media for the latest information”, the FCDO said.
Travel continues to suffer as the impact has already been felt economically with fuel prices rocketing in the UK.
“Stay away from areas around security or military facilities. Follow the instructions of the local authorities and monitor local and international media for the latest information”, the Foreign Office added.
UK nationals in the many of these places are advised to return to Great Britain and no visiting is discouraged.
Authorities say, in each case, Brits are vulnerable to “heightened risks”.
There are three levels of travel warning issued by the Foreign Office - these are:
The Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to a country or parts of a country.
The Foreign Office advises against all travel to parts of a country.
The Foreign Office advises against all travel to a country: this is its highest warning level.
The 14 countries on the most severe 'no travel' list:
Afghanistan
Belarus
Burkina Faso
Haiti
Iran
Iraq
Israel
Mali
Niger
Palestine
Russia
South Sudan
Syria
Yemen
The 36 countries to which the Foreign Office advises against all travel to certain areas:
Algeria
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Benin
Burundi
Cameroon
Central African Republic
Chad
Congo
Côte d'Ivoire
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Djibouti
Egypt
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Georgia
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Kenya
Lebanon
Libya
Mauritania
Moldova
Myanmar (Burma)
Nigeria
Pakistan
Philippines
Saudi Arabia
Somalia
Sudan
Togo
Tunisia
Turkey
Ukraine
Venezuela
The 19 countries to which the Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel:
Cambodia
Colombia
Cuba
Ecuador
Ghana
Guatemala
Kosovo
Kuwait
Laos
Malaysia
Mexico
North Korea
Papua New Guinea
Peru
Qatar
Rwanda
Tanzania
Thailand
United Arab Emirates
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