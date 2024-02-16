Search icon

News

16th Feb 2024

Man mauled to death by lion after trying to take a selfie with it

Nina McLaughlin

A man has died after trying to take a selfie with a lion

The 38-year-old man was mauled to death by the animal after entered a zoo enclosure in India in order to get up close and personal and grab a selfie.

Named locally as Prahlad Gujjar, it is reported that he scaled a 12ft fence in order to enter the lion’s den at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park.

Gujjar ignored warnings to not enter the enclosure, but before the zoo worker could intervene the lion attacked.

Tirupati police Mallika Garg explained Gujjar’s movements.

“When he saw the security guard running towards him, Gujjar jumped on to a water tank and climbed over the 12-foot-high fence surrounding the enclosure, which has a lion and two lionesses,” he said, per The Independent.

“He jumped and fell in front of the lions, which mauled him. He died on the spot,” Officer Garg added.

The three lions in the enclosure are said to have remained near Gujjar’s body until zoo workers lured them back into their feeding cages.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into Gujjar’s death, and conducting a post-mortem. They are also reportedly investigating whether he was under the influence at the time of his death.

“Whether he was inebriated or not, we will know from the post-mortem report,” he concluded.

The lion in question, known as Dongalpur, has been moved to an isolated cage following the attack, where he is going to be kept under observation.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Nina McLaughlin

Warnings issued over rise of TB cases in the UK

Health

Warnings issued over rise of TB cases in the UK

By Charlie Herbert

Man ‘refuses to date ugly women’ even if it means he stays single forever

Man ‘refuses to date ugly women’ even if it means he stays single forever

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of woman killed in Super Bowl parade shooting

Kansas

Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of woman killed in Super Bowl parade shooting

By Charlie Herbert

Ginny Weasley actress was once engaged to Harry Potter co-star

Ginny Weasley actress was once engaged to Harry Potter co-star

By JOE

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died, according to reports

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died, according to reports

By Joseph Loftus

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 386

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 386

By Charlie Herbert

Customers left fuming after being asked to tip at self-checkouts

self-checkout

Customers left fuming after being asked to tip at self-checkouts

By Charlie Herbert

Microsoft confirms Xbox exclusives will be coming to PS5 and Switch

Nintendo Switch

Microsoft confirms Xbox exclusives will be coming to PS5 and Switch

By Charlie Herbert

Amy Schumer responds to comments about her ‘puffy’ face

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer responds to comments about her ‘puffy’ face

By Charlie Herbert

Pro skateboarder reveals ‘insane’ royalties he was paid to be on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

Pro skateboarder reveals ‘insane’ royalties he was paid to be on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

By Nina McLaughlin

Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of woman killed in Super Bowl parade shooting

Kansas

Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of woman killed in Super Bowl parade shooting

By Charlie Herbert

Ginny Weasley actress was once engaged to Harry Potter co-star

Ginny Weasley actress was once engaged to Harry Potter co-star

By JOE

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died, according to reports

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died, according to reports

By Joseph Loftus

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 386

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 386

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

BBC announces Jordan North’s shock departure from Radio 1

Jamie Laing

BBC announces Jordan North’s shock departure from Radio 1

By Charlie Herbert

New hosts of This Morning finally confirmed by ITV

Ben Shephard

New hosts of This Morning finally confirmed by ITV

By Charlie Herbert

Customers left fuming after being asked to tip at self-checkouts

self-checkout

Customers left fuming after being asked to tip at self-checkouts

By Charlie Herbert

Mum who ‘died for 27 minutes’ reveals what she saw on the other side

Death

Mum who ‘died for 27 minutes’ reveals what she saw on the other side

By Charlie Herbert

Microsoft confirms Xbox exclusives will be coming to PS5 and Switch

Nintendo Switch

Microsoft confirms Xbox exclusives will be coming to PS5 and Switch

By Charlie Herbert

Butler in the Buff makes Valentine’s Day visit to care home

Valentine's Day

Butler in the Buff makes Valentine’s Day visit to care home

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories