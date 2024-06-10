Clue led search teams to body while searching for Michael Mosley

A body was found on Sunday

A body was found in the search for TV doctor Michael Mosley on Sunday, who went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

His wife Dr Claire Bailey later confirmed that the body was his and released an emotional statement.

Mosley went missing on Wednesday June 5 when he didn’t return from a walk.

He set off at 1:30pm local time on Wednesday from Saint Nikolas Beach after the group he was with had decided to take a boat out for a swim.

One local claimed he had seen the 67-year-old in the Pedi area, a small beachside town about 1.2km from the beach he’d been at on Symi.

CCTV footage caught Mosley walking past a restaurant wearing a cap, shorts and polo shirt and his hand was an umbrella, which according to The Mirror, proved pivotal in the search to find him.

Wife of Michael Mosley pays tribute to ‘adventurous man’

In the aftermath of the discovery of Dr. Mosley’s body, his wife Clare released a statement.

In the statement she said: “I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.

“Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special. We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect.

“I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael.

“Thank you all.”

