Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

The This Morning and The One Show star has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

A body has been found in the search for TV doctor Michael Mosley, who went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

The deputy mayor of the island, Ilias Chaskas, revealed the discovery to PA this morning.

It was reported that the body was found with an umbrella close to a network of caves known to locals as ‘The Abyss’.

The remains are awaiting formal identification, according to local police.

BREAKING: A body has been found in the search for TV doctor Michael Mosley, who went missing on a Greek island, its deputy mayor has said.



Read more on this story: https://t.co/OfeoGxqqlN



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Let8sQaiQS — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 9, 2024

The 67-year-old, known for his appearances on TV programmes and BBC Radio 4’s Just One Thing podcast, vanished on Wednesday while on holiday on the Greek island of Symi.

The alarm was raised by Dr Mosley’s wife, Dr Clare Bailey, after the husband and father failed to return home to their accommodation after a walk.

Shortly after, a post appeared on Facebook raising concerns about his disappearance.

It read: “Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home.

“His friends are concerned as it is 6 hours since they last saw him. His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people as he has appeared on the BBC.”

Greek police, firefighters, tourists and local volunteers have been focussing their search on a rocky area north of the village of Pedi, where he was last spotted.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Dr Bailey thanked the local authorities and search party for their efforts, and added: “We will not lose hope.”

Related Links:

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island