Search icon

News

09th Jun 2024

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Ryan Price

The This Morning and The One Show star has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

A body has been found in the search for TV doctor Michael Mosley, who went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

The deputy mayor of the island, Ilias Chaskas, revealed the discovery to PA this morning.

It was reported that the body was found with an umbrella close to a network of caves known to locals as ‘The Abyss’.

The remains are awaiting formal identification, according to local police.

The 67-year-old, known for his appearances on TV programmes and BBC Radio 4’s Just One Thing podcast, vanished on Wednesday while on holiday on the Greek island of Symi.

The alarm was raised by Dr Mosley’s wife, Dr Clare Bailey, after the husband and father failed to return home to their accommodation after a walk.

Shortly after, a post appeared on Facebook raising concerns about his disappearance.

It read: “Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home.

“His friends are concerned as it is 6 hours since they last saw him. His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people as he has appeared on the BBC.”

Greek police, firefighters, tourists and local volunteers have been focussing their search on a rocky area north of the village of Pedi, where he was last spotted.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Dr Bailey thanked the local authorities and search party for their efforts, and added: “We will not lose hope.”

Related Links:

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

Topics:

Missing,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

Accident

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

By Ryan Price

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

Missing

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

By JOE

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

Murder

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

By Joseph Loftus

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

BBC

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

By Ryan Price

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

Astronaut

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

By Ryan Price

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

England (football)

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

Cancer

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

By Ryan Price

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

By Jacob Entwistle

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

Netflix

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

By JOE

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Erik Ten Hag

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

By Ryan Price

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

By Ryan Price

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

BBC

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

By Ryan Price

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

Astronaut

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

Catholic Church

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

By Ryan Price

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

England (football)

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

By Jacob Entwistle

Doctor Who airs first same-sex kiss in show’s entire run

BBC

Doctor Who airs first same-sex kiss in show’s entire run

By Ryan Price

Rugby league pays emotional tribute to Rob Burrow before Challenge Cup final

Challenge Cup final

Rugby league pays emotional tribute to Rob Burrow before Challenge Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

Cancer

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

By Ryan Price

Load more stories