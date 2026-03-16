Emergency services called after 15-vehicle crash on major UK motorway

A number of people were taken to hospital

Emergency services were called overnight to a 15-vehicle crash on a major UK motorway with multiple people being taken to hospital.

Five people, including two children, were hospitalised following a collision on the M73 just before 23:30 on Sunday evening (15 March) on the outskirts of Glasgow.

While the incident happened overnight, the accident was only widely reported this morning.

The northbound road was closed between J2 Baillieston Interchange and J2A Gartcosh Interchange.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) mobilised three fire engines and a heavy rescue unit to the scene.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Ambulance Service told Sky News: "We received a call at 11.21pm on Sunday 15 March to attend a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the M73 at Junction 2A.

"We dispatched six ambulances and two special operations response teams (SORT) to the scene.

"We transported two patients to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, two patients to the Royal Hospital for Children, and one patient to Glasgow Royal Infirmary."

Three other people were also treated at the scene and later released.

Amey SW Trunk Roads reported it was a "15 vehicle RTC" and advised motorists to avoid the area.