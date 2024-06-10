Michael Mosley post-mortem claims he likely ‘died hours after leaving wife’

Mosley’s body was found on Sunday

Dr Michael Mosley is likely to have died just hours after he was separated from his wife, early indications of the autopsy report have suggested.

A body was found in the search for TV doctor Mosley on Sunday, who went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

His wife Dr Claire Bailey later confirmed that the body was his and released an emotional statement.

Mosley went missing on Wednesday June 5 when he didn’t return from a walk.

He set off at 1:30pm local time on Wednesday from Saint Nikolas Beach after the group he was with had decided to take a boat out for a swim.

One local claimed he had seen the 67-year-old in the Pedi area, a small beachside town about 1.2km from the beach he’d been at on Symi.

CCTV footage caught Mosley walking past a restaurant wearing a cap, shorts and polo shirt and his hand was an umbrella, which according toThe Mirror, proved pivotal in the search to find him.

No foul play suggested

Early signs of the post-mortem suggested that there was no foul play involved according to the coroner but there are suggestions that Mosley’s time of death could’ve been around 4pm.

Extra tests have been carried out and according to The Sun, the autopsy suggested that there were no injuries that could’ve led to believe there was criminal activity involved.

CCTV footage showed Mosley falling over close to where his body was found as widow Bailey said he “very nearly made it” to safety.

Bailey also released a statement in which she paid tribute to the “adventurous man”

