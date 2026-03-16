Keir Starmer gives UK stance on Iran war as PM addresses nation

Keir Starmer has given the UK's latest stance on the Iran war as he addressed the nation today at Number 10.

The war in Iran rages on with missiles and drones falling across the Middle East, while the UK continues to take a more pragmatic approach to the conflict.

Currently, the UK is allowing the US to use air bases in the UK, but is not actively engaged in the war and is taking a defensive stance.

Now, addressing the nation today about the conflict and the affect of it on energy bills, the PM reiterated the UK's stance on the war.

He said the UK has three priorities: "First, we will protect our people in the region.

"Second, while taking the necessary action to defend ourselves and our allies, we will not be drawn into the wider war.

"And third, we will keep working towards a swift resolution that brings security and stability back to the region and stops the Iranian threat to its neighbours."

Concerning the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the PM said: "We've already acted alongside other countries to release emergency oil stocks at a level that is completely unprecedented, but ultimately we have to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability in the market.

"We're working with all of our allies, including our European partners, to bring together a viable collective plan that can restore freedom of navigation in the region as quickly as possible and ease the economic impacts."

In response to the hiking costs of oil, Starmer announced £53m for "households that are most exposed".

He said: "I'm announcing immediate support for vulnerable heating oil customers today, providing £53m for those households that are most exposed."

It has not yet been confirmed how these funds will be distributed.

Speaking about how he has responded to the outbreak of war, Starmer defended his choices.