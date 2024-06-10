CCTV footage appears to show Michael Mosley ‘fell just 90 seconds away from safety’

Mosley’s body was found on Sunday

Dr Michael Mosley is likely to have died just minutes from safety after analysis of CCTV footage which appeared to show him fall.

A body was found in the search for TV doctor Mosley on Sunday, who went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

His wife Dr Claire Bailey later confirmed that the body was his and released an emotional statement.

Mosley went missing on Wednesday June 5 when he didn’t return from a walk.

He set off at 1:30pm local time on Wednesday from Saint Nikolas Beach after the group he was with had decided to take a boat out for a swim.

One local claimed he had seen the 67-year-old in the Pedi area, a small beachside town about 1.2km from the beach he’d been at on Symi.

CCTV footage caught Mosley walking past a restaurant wearing a cap, shorts and polo shirt and his hand was an umbrella, which according to The Mirror, proved pivotal in the search to find him.

CCTV footage from the Agia Marina beach resort shows a figure walking back and forth along a fence to try and find an opening.

iNews reports that the footage shows Mosley collapsing just 90 seconds away from safety.

Ilias Tsavaris, manager of Agia Marina bar, told Sky News of the footage: “Over there in the mountains, like 30m from the place where we found him, he started crawling a little. And then the distance of 30m, which a normal person could do in two minutes or five minutes, took him half an hour or more.

“So he’s still crawling over and then he fell, passed out exactly in the place where we found him.”

No foul play suggested

Early signs of the post-mortem suggested that there was no foul play involved according to the coroner but there are suggestions that Mosley’s time of death could’ve been around 4pm.

Extra tests have been carried out and according to The Sun, the autopsy suggested that there were no injuries that could’ve led to believe there was criminal activity involved.

CCTV footage showed Mosley falling over close to where his body was found as widow Bailey said he “very nearly made it” to safety.

Bailey also released a statement in which she paid tribute to the “adventurous man”

Related links: