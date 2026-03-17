New megastore described as mix between supermarket and Amazon launches in the UK

It offers more than 50,000 products

A new megastore in the UK will join the likes of M&S, Sainsbury’s and Aldi, and it has been hailed as being like “Tesco and Amazon combined”.

China’s biggest retailer by revenue, Jingdong or JD.com, which serves nearly 600 million customers globally, launched in the UK on Monday (March 16).

The company which prides itself on offering speedy same-day or next-day delivery, in the UK is known as Joybuy.

It started trials last year in London, however its official launch happened this week.

Joybuy is offering more than 50,000 products on its website, selling everything from food essentials to furniture, toys, tech, and wellness items.

On its website, the online retailer features several major brands, such as Bonne Maman, Apple, Nutella, Fairy, Cadbury, Guinness, Heinz, and Bird’s Eye.

It also offers a large selection of world food items, like Korean chicken corndogs, Jamaican breadfruit, and various flavours of Lay’s potato chips, including Numb & spicy Hot Pot, Grilled Squid, Fried Crab, and Cucumber.

The retailer seems to be working in partnership with Morrisons, as a number of the retailer’s products are listed for sale on Joybuy, including own-brand wine, tea and coffee, sun cream, pasta sauces and toiletries.

By food policy specialist Gavin Wren, it’s been likened to a hybrid of two of the UK’s biggest retailers.

“They’ve got the largest delivery fulfilment infrastructure, i.e. delivery network, of any e-commerce company in China. These are big numbers, and they get 90% of their orders to customers either same-day or next-day”, Gavin said speaking in a TikTok video.