Major UK airline cancels all flights to Dubai until June amid Iran war

BREAKING

As the ongoing crisis in the Middle East continues to affect air travel, a major UK airline has cancelled all flights to Dubai.

British Airways has confirmed that all flights to Dubai have been cancelled until June.

It includes flights to the United Arab Emirates city as well as to Bahrain and Amman in Jordan

Usually, the flag carrier operates around 20 flights a week to Dubai, which means that this will affect thousands of passengers.

Flights to Doha in Qatar have also been suspended until the end of April.

The rest of the Abu Dhabi flights for the season have also been cancelled, as the airline won’t restart flights until October 25.

“Due to the continuing uncertainty of the situation in the Middle East and airspace instability, and to provide more clarity to our customers, we’ve extended the temporary reduction in our flying schedule in the region”, a spokesperson said.

“We’re keeping the situation under constant review and are directly in touch with affected customers to offer them a range of options”, they added.

“Since the situation in the Middle East began, we’ve helped thousands of customers return home and operated eight relief flights from Muscat in Oman.”

As British Airways confirmed, they are operating more flights via other international hubs in replacement of Dubai, which is one of the world’s busiest airports.

And this includes four more flights via Singapore and three more flights via Bangkok.

Those who are affected will be able to rebook with another airline, or move their travel to a different date, while full refunds are being given to anyone with bookings up to May 31.

Due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, Virgin Atlantic has already ended its Dubai flights for the season early, which were due to conclude on March 28.

On the other hand, Emirates and Qatar Airways have launched limited flights again from Dubai and Doha, respectively.