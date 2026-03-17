Government details three steps Brits must take immediately in case of UK nuclear disaster

Three simple steps that are crucial

There are a few important steps every Brit must follow in the event of a nuclear attack or a radiation emergency in the UK, the government has revealed.

As part of the UK government’s official safety guidance, there are three steps that could save countless lives in case of an emergency on British soil.

In recent weeks, global tensions have escalated amid the Middle East conflict, and people worldwide are growing increasingly anxious.

At least 1,286 people have lost their lives since February 28, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

At least 200 were innocent, defenceless children among the dead, it has been reported.

Concerns about civilian protection have reached unprecedented levels with the mounting casualties and devastation across the Middle East, alongside the continuing Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

And in recent days, there has been alarming assaults on oil, gas, aviation, maritime, and tourist infrastructure across the Gulf region, the Express reports.

However, amid all the drones, missiles and fighter aircraft involvement, a potential nuclear warfare remains the world’s greatest concern.

The UK government has issued safety guidance for its citizens in the event of a potential nuclear strike on Great Britain or a radiation emergency, in light of recent events.

But which are the three steps you should take if the unimaginable occurs and the nation faces a radiation crisis?

Go in

As per GOV.UK, the initial action you should take during a radiation emergency is to seek indoor shelter.

The advice is straightforward: “The most important thing to do if you are told you are near a radiation emergency is go indoors as soon as you can and stay there. Close the doors and windows and stay as far away from external walls as possible.”

Stay in

According to the UK government’s radiation emergency guidelines, “staying indoors reduces your exposure to any radiation outside. You will be given advice on what to do next. Turn off all fans and air conditioning and close all external doors, windows and vents where possible. You will be given advice on what to do next. You may need to stay indoors for one to two days”.

Tune in

The UK government encourages its citizens that as third measure, they should keep a close eye on news developments.