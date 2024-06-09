Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

Authorities have confirmed that the body found this morning was Dr Mosley’s.

A body has been found in the search for TV doctor Michael Mosley, who went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

The deputy mayor of the island, Ilias Chaskas, revealed the discovery to PA this morning.

It was reported that the body was found with an umbrella close to a network of caves known to locals as ‘The Abyss’.

The 67-year-old, known for his appearances on TV programmes and BBC Radio 4’s Just One Thing podcast, vanished on Wednesday while on holiday on the Greek island of Symi.

The alarm was raised by Dr Mosley’s wife, Dr Clare Bailey, after the husband and father failed to return home to their accommodation after a walk.

Shortly after, a post appeared on Facebook raising concerns about his disappearance.

It read: “Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home.

“His friends are concerned as it is 6 hours since they last saw him. His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people as he has appeared on the BBC.”

Greek police, firefighters, tourists and local volunteers have been focussing their search on a rocky area north of the village of Pedi, where he was last spotted.

In the aftermath of the discovery of Dr. Mosley’s body, his wife Clare released a statement.

In the statement she said: “I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.

“Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special. We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect.

“I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael.

“Thank you all.”

