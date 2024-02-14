Search icon

News

14th Feb 2024

Devastated parents want to raise awareness after 13-year-old daughter dies from ‘chroming’

JOE

‘To me it seems it’s a pistol sitting on the shelf’

The parents of a teenager who died after taking part in a dangerous trend called “chroming” have issued a desperate plea to avoid further deaths.

Esra Haynes, 13, was at a sleepover with friends when she inhaled aerosol deodorant on Easter Sunday and went into cardiac arrest. The gifted Year 8 student, from Melbourne, Australia, spent eight days on life support before her parents made the difficult decision to turn it off. Doctors had told them Esra would not have recovered from the brain damage chroming had caused.

Chroming, which is also known as huffing or sniffing, is when someone inhales toxic chemicals. These include paint, solvent, aerosol cans, glue, cleaning products, or petrol. The practice can affect the central nervous system and slow down brain activity, resulting in a short-term “high.” But, it can also result in slurred speech, dizziness, and hallucinations. Nausea, vomiting, and disorientation. And it can result in a heart attack or suffocation and permanently damage the brain, liver and kidneys.

Esra’s parents, Paul and Andrea Haynes have now spoken out, urging children and other teens not to make the same mistake their daughter made.

The couple had no idea what chroming was until they got a call saying their teenager was being taken to hospital.

Speaking on Australia’s A Current Affair, Paul said: “Kids don’t look beyond the next day. They really don’t. Especially not knowing how it can affect them.”

Andrea added: “The ripple effect is that this is absolutely devastating, we’ve got no child to bring home.”

The couple’s heartbreaking story was enough to reduce the show’s host, Ally Langdon, to tears.

Esra had just been named co-captain of her under-14s AFL team on the day she fell victim to the trend.

Paul told A Current Affairs about his daughter’s final days, saying doctors asked the family to bring loved ones and friends in “to say goodbye to our 13-year-old daughter; it was a rare very difficult thing to do for such a young soul”.

“She was put onto a bed so we could lay with her, we cuddled her.”

The Haynes’ are calling for action to prevent another death like Esra’s.

They want CPR to be a mandatory lesson in all schools as well as for deodorant formulas to be made safer.

“To me it seems it’s a pistol sitting on the shelf. We need the manufacturers to step up and really change the formulation or the propellants,” Paul said.

Esra’s sister, Imogen, earlier told told 7News: “We definitely have a mission to raise awareness for kids and anyone that does it. We don’t want that to happen to anyone else. We don’t want another family to go through this, it’s absolutely horrible.”

Her brother, Seth, added: “I just want to put awareness out there that it can happen very quickly, and we don’t want to lose any more amazing people.”

Related links:

Major TikTok star dies aged 18

Archie Battersbee’s desperate WhatsApp messages revealed as court rules he died accidentally

No evidence Archie Battersbee was taking part in online challenge, coroner says

Topics:

Australia,Health,Social Media,TikTok

RELATED ARTICLES

Government to pay TikTokers for posting videos urging migrants not to cross Channel

home office

Government to pay TikTokers for posting videos urging migrants not to cross Channel

By Charlie Herbert

Man takes off $1 from fiancee’s Valentine’s Day gift every time she shouts at him

Love

Man takes off $1 from fiancee’s Valentine’s Day gift every time she shouts at him

By JOE

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Why you won’t be able to order delivery for Valentine’s tonight

Why you won’t be able to order delivery for Valentine’s tonight

By JOE

Travel warning issued to Brits planning Spain, Greece or Portugal trips this summer

Barcelona

Travel warning issued to Brits planning Spain, Greece or Portugal trips this summer

By Charlie Herbert

Ruth Jones denies reports that there will be another Gavin and Stacey special

Ruth Jones denies reports that there will be another Gavin and Stacey special

By Nina McLaughlin

Server says people who can’t afford to tip 20% ‘don’t deserve to eat out’

restaurant

Server says people who can’t afford to tip 20% ‘don’t deserve to eat out’

By JOE

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

PlayStation 6 is coming sooner than we thought after Sony make shock announcement

PlayStation

PlayStation 6 is coming sooner than we thought after Sony make shock announcement

By Nina McLaughlin

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration with first goal of 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration with first goal of 2024

By Callum Boyle

Several shot at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade

NFL

Several shot at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade

By Callum Boyle

Wayne Rooney in talks over boxing fight

Boxing

Wayne Rooney in talks over boxing fight

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe open to joining Arsenal

Arsenal

Kylian Mbappe open to joining Arsenal

By Callum Boyle

Jude Bellingham facing four-match ban for alleged Greenwood slur

Football

Jude Bellingham facing four-match ban for alleged Greenwood slur

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation Plus users can nab 17 incredible bonus free downloads right now

PlayStation Plus users can nab 17 incredible bonus free downloads right now

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Son Heung-min suffered injured finger in table tennis row with teammates

Football

Son Heung-min suffered injured finger in table tennis row with teammates

By Callum Boyle

Why you won’t be able to order delivery for Valentine’s tonight

Why you won’t be able to order delivery for Valentine’s tonight

By JOE

Travel warning issued to Brits planning Spain, Greece or Portugal trips this summer

Barcelona

Travel warning issued to Brits planning Spain, Greece or Portugal trips this summer

By Charlie Herbert

Liverpool send warning to fans purchasing Carabao Cup final tickets

Carabao Cup

Liverpool send warning to fans purchasing Carabao Cup final tickets

By Callum Boyle

People call for adult-only planes after child screams for entirety of 29-hour flight

Air Travel

People call for adult-only planes after child screams for entirety of 29-hour flight

By Charlie Herbert

Huge Valentine’s Day poster pops up in Dublin and everyone’s thinking the same thing

Dublin

Huge Valentine’s Day poster pops up in Dublin and everyone’s thinking the same thing

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories