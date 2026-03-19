World Health Organisation admits they are preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran

It is preparing for the 'worst-case scenario'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has admitted that they are preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran.

The specialised United Nations agency responsible for international public health has confirmed that it is preparing for the "worst-case scenario" as the war between the US, Israel, Iran and other allies continues.

Hanan Balkhy, WHO regional director for the eastern Mediterranean, told Politico that staff were remaining "vigilant" for a possible incident as the war in the Middle East ramps up.

While currently Trump hasn't hinted at using such weapons - thankfully - both the US and Israel are nations which possess nuclear bombs, with the Americans being the only nation to detonate one in a war.

“The worst-case scenario is a nuclear incident, and that's something that worries us the most,” Balkhy said.

“As much as we prepare, there's nothing that can prevent the harm that will come … the region's way, and globally if this eventually happens, and the consequences are going to last for decades.”

Staff are prepared for a nuclear incident in its “broader sense,” including an attack on a nuclear facility or the use of a weapon, Balkhy said.

She added: “We are thinking about it, and we're just really hoping that it does not happen.”

The war currently being waged on Iran by the US and Israel, is in some aspects, a war over nuclear capacities, with Trump continuing to claim that Iran had been attempting to create nuclear weapons.

The US president also claimed last year that the US had destroyed Iran's nuclear energy programme, which many thought to be a cover for nuclear arms production, after uranium enriched beyond the needs for energy generation was found.

It comes as US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing at the start of March that Iran did not rebuild its uranium enrichment capability after strikes last year.