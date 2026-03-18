Greyhound racing to be banned in Wales

It becomes the first UK nation to ban greyhound racing

Greyhound racing is set to be banned in Wales after a Senedd vote to outlaw the practice.

The Senedd voted for the ban by 39 votes to 10, with two MSs abstaining from the vote.

The legislation means that greyhound racing could be banned as soon as April 2027, and at the lastest by April 2030.

There is just the one dog-racing track in Wales - the Valley Stadium in Ystrad Mynach.

A host of animal welfare charities welcomed the news when the ban was first proposed last year, with the Dogs Trust encouraging England, Scotland and Northern Ireland to follow suit.

In a statement they said: "Greyhound racing is inherently dangerous for the dogs involved, and running at speed around oval tracks causes significant injury to many dogs.

"In some cases, the injuries are so severe that it is necessary to euthanise the dog."

Dogs Trust chief Owen Sharp described the ban as a "landmark moment" for dog welfare.

The RSPCA were also delighted with the news saying it would protect dogs from the 'inherent risks that come with competitive racing'.

Back in 2024, New Zealand made a similar move to ban the sport.

While no date has been confirmed Irranca-Davies said: "I want a ban to come into force as soon as practicably possible.