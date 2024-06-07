Search icon

News

07th Jun 2024

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

JOE

The This Morning and The One Show star has been missing for over 24 hours.

TV doctor Michael Mosley has been missing on the Greek island of Symi since 1:30pm on Wednesday afternoon, and local services have ramped up the search today in the hopes of finding the 67-year-old.

The alarm was initially raised after a post was shared on Facebook confirming his disappearance.

“Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home,” the post read.

“His friends are concerned as it is 6 hours since they last saw him. His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people as he has appeared on the BBC.”

Today marks the third day of searching, with a search and rescue team from Athens having carried out extensive work with drones and other more sophisticated equipment throughout yesterday.

More men joined the search on Friday morning, police said, and the search expanded into the water surrounding the Greek island.

The coast guard which operates on the island of Symi said in a public statement: “All our patrol boats are searching … about five and also all the private boats, commercial boats know about the incident and they look for (him) also, in this area, (so this is) the private, the commercial and the patrol (boats looking).”

Deputy mayor of Symi, Ilias Chaskas, issued a new update on Friday confirming that “divers are looking in the water”.

Dr Mosley was reported as missing at around 7pm on Wednesday evening after he failed to return home to his wife and children at their accommodation.

According to wife Dr Clare Bailey, her husband went for a walk on his own along the coast from Saint Nicholas Beach to the Pedi, but failed to come back.

Eleftherios Papakalodoukas, mayor of Symi, told media that firefighters think it is “impossible” Mosley is still on the island.

“It is a very small, controlled area, full of people. So, if something happened to him there, we would have found him by now,” he said.

Joe Inwood of BBC Newsnight is on the island and shared the challenges that they are facing on the ground.

“I can tell you it is scorching here,” he said. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 36C on Friday.

“I’ve also managed to twist my ankle, I’ve only done a short bit of this, my producer came back feeling like she’d had too much sun just from that. It’s worth pointing out it is a perilous walk even though it is fairly straightforward.”

He continued: “He is definitely not on that path, there’s no shade throughout, there’s no cover.”

He described the path as having “lots of exposed rock, very, very few places to hide from the baking sun.”

Inwood continued to explain the situation on Symi.

“It’s an island with only 2,500 people on it so they haven’t got a huge amount of resources, but they have been bringing them in,” he said.

“The Greeks have really been doing what they can but this is a small place, they don’t have the sort of resources you would need for a big search and rescue operation just sitting around here on Symi.”

Related links:

Topics:

BBC,Greece,ITV,Missing,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Man starts huge house fire after trying to kill spider with blowtorch

Fire

Man starts huge house fire after trying to kill spider with blowtorch

By Ryan Price

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

BBC

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

By Ryan Price

England fans told ‘don’t be dicks’ by German police chief

England

England fans told ‘don’t be dicks’ by German police chief

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

By Charlie Herbert

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

BBC

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

By Ryan Price

BBC issue apology and pull D-Day programme over offensive comment

BBC

BBC issue apology and pull D-Day programme over offensive comment

By Charlie Herbert

The full BBC and ITV punditry line ups for Euro 2024

BBC

The full BBC and ITV punditry line ups for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

D-Day veteran, 98, refuses to glorify war and says ‘war is a waste of time’

D-Day

D-Day veteran, 98, refuses to glorify war and says ‘war is a waste of time’

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

By Stephen Porzio

England legend David Seaman to host watch along for England vs Denmark

England

England legend David Seaman to host watch along for England vs Denmark

By Callum Boyle

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

By Nina McLaughlin

Arsenal legend names Thierry Henry as sweeper keeper in his all-time dream team

Arsenal

Arsenal legend names Thierry Henry as sweeper keeper in his all-time dream team

By Ryan Price

Ruud Gullit reveals what sets world class players apart from the rest

Champions League

Ruud Gullit reveals what sets world class players apart from the rest

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

MG3 Hybrid+ is the perfect balance of power and price

MG3 Hybrid+ is the perfect balance of power and price

By Joseph Loftus

New date confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

New date confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

By Nina McLaughlin

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

Comedy

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

By Ryan Price

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

By Charlie Herbert

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

Baby Reindeer

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories