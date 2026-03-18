Bonnie Blue facing prison after being charged in UK

She will appear in court next month

Bonnie Blue has been charged in the UK and will appear in a London court next month.

The adult star and influencer, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is no stranger to contention, having a long list of controversies to her name.

She was recently arrested in Bali, Indonesia, and later deported after one of her many stunts at the end of last year.

The 26-year-old has now been charged with outraging public decency after allegedly mimicking a sex act outside an embassy building in London, as per the London Standard.

The charge comes after she posted a clip of her holding an Indonesian flag near the country's embassy before allegedly making the gesture.

The Sun claim that the video was filmed in Great Peter Street on Monday, 15 December 2025.

A Met police spokesperson said: “A woman has been charged with outraging public decency following an investigation by the Met Police.

“Tia Billinger, 26 (14.05.1999) of Draycott in Derbyshire, was charged via postal requisition on Monday, 16 March. She will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 22 April.

“The charge relates to an incident in Great Peter Street, SW1 on Monday, 15 December. An investigation took place, and a woman in her 20s was interviewed under caution on Tuesday, 2 February. A referral was made to the Crown Prosecution Service which subsequently authorised the above charge.”

The charge of outraging public decency carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment or an unlimited fine, or both.

Bonnie Blue has become a well-known figure in recent times, mostly for her controversial challenges that sparked plenty of debate in the media and beyond.

She was the subject of a Channel 5 documentary which followed her '1000 men in 24 hours challenge' in which she attempted to sleep with 1000 men in the course of a full day.

Only last month, Blue claimed to be pregnant after a challenge her so-called 'breeding mission' in which she slept with 400 men.

She said in a video posted to her YouTube channel, "I've been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine."

"Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I'm wanting to eat instantly else I will be sick."

She subsequently decided to do a pregnancy test.

"I'm a little bit nervous," she said.

"So one line pregnant, no line if I'm not pregnant," she continued, before returning a few minutes later.

Before time was up, she turned the test around to show one line, indicating pregnant.

She said: "It's like half pink, half white. Kinda looks like a drumstick, actually. Guys... I am definitely pregnant, fully pregnant."

Bonnie was later seen heading into London for a scan, which confirmed that her baby was conceived after her "breeding mission" of sleeping with 400 men, without protection. The scan appeared to confirm that Bonnie was expecting one child.

Following the 'news' of her pregnancy, Blue claimed she would be using AI tool, Chat GPT, for advise in how to proceed.