Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

The woman had worked at the theme park for 24 years.

A Disneyland employee tragically died after falling from a moving golf cart during her shift at the iconic venue.

Club 33 administrator, Bonnye Lear, suffered a fractured skull and brain swelling due to the incident that occurred on Wednesday, June 5.

The 60-year-old local, who had worked at the park for 24 years, died from her injuries two days later.

Anaheim Police, as well as fire and rescue teams, were called to the theme park shortly after the accident and found Lear unresponsive.

Orange County Coroner spokesperson Sgt. Frank Gonzalez told CBS News that Lear was declared brain dead hours after arriving to a local hospital.

According to colleagues at Disneyland, the faulty golf cart that Lear fell from was being driven “recklessly” through the backstage area of the Southern California theme park.

Lear is said to have ‘reacted immediately’ and reached out to grab a handrail, which gave way and ‘sent her out of the vehicle’.

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock told WCJB News: “We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her.

“At this time, we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need.”

A content creator who worked alongside Lear at the world-renowned theme park posted about the loss of his colleague and friend on X.

I used to work with Bonnye, and she was quite literally the kindest human who worked at the Disneyland Resort. This is truly very sad for her family and fellow Cast at the Club. 😔😔😔 https://t.co/G7gXAVFQCr pic.twitter.com/KkHyh9gVXD — Just Ask Danny (@just_ask_danny) June 8, 2024

“I used to work with Bonnye, and she was quite literally the kindest human who worked at the Disneyland Resort,” he wrote.

“This is truly very sad for her family and fellow Cast at the Club.”

