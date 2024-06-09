Search icon

News

09th Jun 2024

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

Ryan Price

The woman had worked at the theme park for 24 years.

A Disneyland employee tragically died after falling from a moving golf cart during her shift at the iconic venue.

Club 33 administrator, Bonnye Lear, suffered a fractured skull and brain swelling due to the incident that occurred on Wednesday, June 5.

The 60-year-old local, who had worked at the park for 24 years, died from her injuries two days later.

Anaheim Police, as well as fire and rescue teams, were called to the theme park shortly after the accident and found Lear unresponsive.

Orange County Coroner spokesperson Sgt. Frank Gonzalez told CBS News that Lear was declared brain dead hours after arriving to a local hospital.

According to colleagues at Disneyland, the faulty golf cart that Lear fell from was being driven “recklessly” through the backstage area of the Southern California theme park.

Lear is said to have ‘reacted immediately’ and reached out to grab a handrail, which gave way and ‘sent her out of the vehicle’.  

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock told WCJB News: “We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her.

“At this time, we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need.”

A content creator who worked alongside Lear at the world-renowned theme park posted about the loss of his colleague and friend on X.

“I used to work with Bonnye, and she was quite literally the kindest human who worked at the Disneyland Resort,” he wrote.

“This is truly very sad for her family and fellow Cast at the Club.”

Related Links:

Porn star explains why funniest fan moments occur at Disneyland

Influencer claims she was ‘body shamed’ by Disneyland staff

Disneyland Tinker Bell actress shares creepy habits of dads toward performers

Therapist praised for shutting down attempts to cancel Snow White for ‘non-consensual kiss’

Topics:

Accident,California,Death,Disneyland,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

Missing

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

By JOE

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

Murder

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

By Ryan Price

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

BBC

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

By Joseph Loftus

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

Astronaut

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

By Ryan Price

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Missing

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

By Ryan Price

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

England (football)

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

Cancer

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

By Ryan Price

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

By Jacob Entwistle

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

Netflix

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

By JOE

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Erik Ten Hag

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

By Ryan Price

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

By Ryan Price

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

Astronaut

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

By Ryan Price

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Missing

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

Catholic Church

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

By Ryan Price

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

England (football)

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

By Jacob Entwistle

Doctor Who airs first same-sex kiss in show’s entire run

BBC

Doctor Who airs first same-sex kiss in show’s entire run

By Ryan Price

Rugby league pays emotional tribute to Rob Burrow before Challenge Cup final

Challenge Cup final

Rugby league pays emotional tribute to Rob Burrow before Challenge Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

Cancer

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

By Ryan Price

Load more stories