The Ordinary’s serum that makes a ‘noticeable difference’ to skin slashed to £7

'High performance without the luxury price tag'

Shoppers are snapping up this serum from The Ordinary that makes 'a noticeable difference' to your skin.

Plus it's been given a limited time 20% discount on Amazon, taking the price from £9 to £7.20 for a limited time.

The serum targets fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin texture with a potent 1% retinol concentration, aiming to address the loss of collagen and elastin.

It's supported with squalane, a conditioning agent that nourishes skin to help target dryness associated with retinol use.

You just need to apply a few drops to the face in the evening, and let the serum do all the work overnight. Plus once it's opened you should keep the bottle refrigerated.

More than 16,000 shoppers have tried and tested The Ordinary's serum, giving it an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon.

One customer said in their five star review that the serum is 'absolutely phenomenal'.

"Wow wow wow - this stuff is amazing, my skin is looking fresh as a freaking daisy in the middle of winter, it’s also fading my freckles and evening out my skin tone, I get no spots when using this and my skin looks radiant - this company is really becoming my favourite," they added.

Another said: "This serum is a game-changer! The 1% retinol is potent enough to smooth fine lines and improve skin texture, yet the squalane base keeps it gentle and hydrating."

"I've seen a noticeable difference in my skin's clarity, tone, and firmness after just a few weeks of consistent use," adding that it's, "high-performance skincare without the luxury price tag".

While a third said: "Leaves my skin very soft, absorbs into skin even though I use a generous amount and doesn't leave me looking oily."

To shop The Ordinary's Retinol 1% serum with a limited time discount head to Amazon here.