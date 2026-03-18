Dog walkers issued warning as they can have pets seized from today

New laws have come into place

Dog owners could have their pets seized from today after new laws have come into force.

The government have put into place laws which means animals can be taken away from owners if they suspect a crime may be committed.

The law, which comes into place from Wednesday, March 18, sees farm animals get more protection from dog attacks in England and Wales.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) have increased the maximum penalty for worrying livestock.

Worrying livestock is when you or a dog causes distress, attacks or chases livestock on agricultural land. The new rules are to prevent injury and death of livestock, which can cost farmers thousands of pounds.

The maximum fine for worrying livestock has increased from £1,000 to an unlimited fine, and police have increased powers to seize and detain dogs they believe may attack or worry livestock.