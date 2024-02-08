Search icon

08th Feb 2024

PlayStation drops tons of critically acclaimed games for next to nothing

Simon Kelly

Playstation deals

Plenty of amazing deals happening right now.

We love a good deal and, with the weather as miserable as it is right now, a few hours in front of the Playstation is just what the doctor ordered.

Luckily, there are tons of amazing games on sale for bargain prices on the PlayStation store right now, so it’s a perfect time to download a few that have been on your list.

There are a huge amount of sales on right now, with PlayStation offering up to 75% off their Critic’s Choice, as well as up to 80% off their selection of Indie games.

The offers end on Valentines Day (Wednesday, February 14), so luckily you have plenty of time to go through the huge amount of deals on offer before deciding on the right one for you.

We’ve compiled a list below of some of the best deals to take advantage of. From massive AAA games to indie darlings, there’s bound to be one that catches your eye.


Borderlands 3 – £8.99
Cities: Skylines: Remastered – £8.24
Final Fantasy VII – £5.19
Immortals Fenyx Rising – £8.99
Injustice 2: Legendary Edition – £5.27
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition – £4.76
Mortal Kombat 11 – £7.99
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order – £11.24
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – £8.74
The Last Guardian – £11.99
What Remains of Edith Finch – £3.99
FIFA 24 Standard Edition – £24.49
Deathloop – £11.99
Mass Effect Legendary Edition – £11.99
Batman Arkham Knight – £3.19
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – The Complete Edition – £10.49

