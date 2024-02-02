PlayStation Plus announces huge discount price for limited time

PlayStation users, you better act quick

PlayStation is offering gamers a huge discount on their holy grail PlayStation Plus scheme.

Plus gives users the chance to bag a wide array of games each month for free (well, for a subscription cost), and it has proven to have some big wins in the past.

With three different packages on offer (Premium, Extra and Essential), there should be something for every price point.

The games company has announced that they are offering a whopping 41 percent off subscriptions.

With the Extra subscription usually costing gamers £10.99 per month, £31.99 for 3 months or £99.99 for 12 months, it’s fair to see why this hefty discount is pretty impressive.

However, the offer only lasts until the February 12, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to nab it for yourself.

PlayStation shared the news of the discount on Reddit, and one person was quick to point out that if you want Premium, the terms of the offer mean it will be better to go about things a different way.

“For those going to buy Premium for 33% off, it’s better to buy Extra at 41% off then upgrade to Premium. It comes to $96 instead of $107,” they wrote.

For those who are interested in the deal, you can check all the deets out here.

Happy gaming!