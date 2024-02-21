Search icon

Gaming

21st Feb 2024

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection coming next month

Joseph Loftus

It’s like you’re going back to your childhood.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is coming to Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC next month as a bunch with two of the original games with new maps, characters, and more.

Announced in the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase earlier today (February 21) with a subsequent trailer from Aspyr, the new characters include Kit Fisto and Asajj Ventress with Jabba’s Palace joining as one of the new maps.

Check out the trailer below:

The announcement read: “It’s time to relive intense battles from the Star Wars galaxy in the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection.

“Jump into thrilling firefights across massive battlefields on the ground, in the air, and in space as the Empire, Rebellion, Republic, and the Separatist Alliance.

“Choose an array of unique classes, pilot a multitude of vehicles, and play as iconic heroes and villains from multiple eras of the saga in solo, local, and online play.”

While the original Battlefront will only get the Jabba’s Palace map, Battlefront 2 will receive Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Bar: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena.

Time to relive that childhood.

