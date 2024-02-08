KSI forced to end first live stream in 10 years after one hour

Not the return he was hoping for

KSI’s long-awaited return to live streaming was sadly cut short after his IP address was leaked online.

The YouTuber turned boxer hasn’t live streamed in 10 years but wanted to make a return and did so on Wednesday, sparking plenty of excitement across his 40m plus subscribers,

But just an hour into the stream, KSI was forced to abruptly end the stream after a major issue came up.

He said: “God dammit. God dammit, guys. My IP got leaked.

“I got to end the stream. I’m sorry. I’ll see you lot in a bit.”

Visibly gutted by the fact he had to cut short the stream he added: “God dammit! You guys always gotta ruin the fun.”

KSI has to end his stream after his IP leaked… ‼️ pic.twitter.com/MqpgS6O2tg — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 7, 2024

Fans flocked to social media to react to the incident. One person said: “The dude was just trying to have fun with his Fans but Some Weirdo decides to Leak Ksi’s IP Address.

“KSI’s first stream in a decade ends with IP address leaked, you can’t make this up!!” added a second.

Another commented: “Man streams for the first time in 10 years and only gets an hour or so. F**k you.”

He did eventually return to the stream after solving the “few technical issues”.

KSI’s boxing promotion company dealt huge blow

Away from YouTube, KSI’s Misfits Boxing promotion were dealt a huge blow after they had their boxing licence suspended by the Professional Boxing Association “in the interest of boxer safety”.

Misfits then responded with a statement saying: “The safety and welfare of all fighters who participate in Misfits Boxing events, is, and will always be, the number one priority for the organisation.

“Misfits Boxing is looking forward to lots of exciting and fresh ideas being implemented in 2024 and of course health and safety will continue to be a top priority. Misfits Boxing will be working with a new commission, however wishes the PBA well for the future.”

