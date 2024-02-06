Search icon

06th Feb 2024

Xbox gamers fume as multiple exclusives bound for PlayStation 5

Charlie Herbert

Xbox exclusives bound for PlayStation 5

‘What is the point in owning an Xbox?’

Xbox is reportedly planning on releasing a number of its biggest exclusives on other platforms, leaving fans furious.

Games that are exclusively released on certain consoles can be one of the biggest draws for fans to that particular platform.

Some of the biggest Xbox exclusives in the past have been titles such as the Halo series, Forza Horizon and one of last year’s biggest releases, Starfield.

One of this year’s major Xbox exclusives is set to be Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but recent reports have claimed that Microsoft is planning on making the game available on the PlayStation 5.

A source told The Verge that Microsoft plans on bringing a number of other Xbox exclusives to other platforms such as the PS5 or Nintendo’s Switch.

Bethesda is the studio behind Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and whilst the game will initially release as an Xbox exclusive, it will apparently be available to PS5 gamers after a short period.

Other exclusives such as Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush are also reportedly on their way to PS5 and Switch.

The news has left Xbox gamers pretty cheesed off as many of them have wondered what the point of owning the console is if all the games will be available to play on other platforms.

Some have theorised that this could be the beginning of the end for Xbox, and that the next step will be for Microsoft to make its Game Pass available on other platforms.

In a post on Reddit, one gamer wrote: “I’m more and more convinced all the time that in 10 years Microsoft gaming will just be Gamepass on multiple different third party devices and the Xbox brand will be a memory.”

EXCLUSIVE | Microsoft plans Starfield launch for PlayStation 5
byu/M337ING inXboxSeriesX

Another said: “If this is true then MS (Microsoft) is basically telling us to get PlayStations.”

A third called out Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, urging him to “get in front of a camera and speak to the community he claims he cares so much about… enough of this rumors bulls**t.”

Someone else asked: “So what is the point in owning an Xbox if Sony are going to pick them up anyway? Feel’s like a waste investing so much money into this ecosystem.”

PlayStation Plus announces huge discount price for limited time

PlayStation ‘developing PSP2 capable of playing PS4 and PS5 games’

The first ever PlayStation 6 exclusive may just have been announced

Microsoft,PlayStation,Sony,Xbox

