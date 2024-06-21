Search icon

Entertainment

21st Jun 2024

One of the most controversial films ever made is on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

The Oscar-nominated comedy is still often discussed over 15 years since its release.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Friday, 21 June) is the brilliant 2008 comedy movie Tropic Thunder, starring Ben Stiller, Jack Black and Robert Downey Jr.

Along with co-writing and directing the film, Stiller plays Tugg Speedman, a pampered action superstar who sets out for Southeast Asia to take part in the biggest, most-expensive war movie produced.

Soon after filming begins, however, he, his co-stars – Oscar-winning method actor Kirk Lazarus (Downey Jr.) and comedian Jeff Portnoy (Black) – and the rest of the crew must become real soldiers when fighting breaks out in that part of the jungle.

Boasting a large ensemble cast that also includes Bill Hader, Brandon T. Jackson, Danny McBride, Jay Baruchel, Matthew McConaughey, Nick Nolte, Steve Coogan and an unrecognisable Tom Cruise, Tropic Thunder was a big box-office hit, earned very positive reviews and even garnered Downey Jr. a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.

That being said, the movie has continued to generate significant controversy years after its release.

This is due to its sweary script which gleefully pokes fun at Hollywood’s excesses, as well as the choice to have Downey Jr. play a white Australian actor who dons blackface as part of his method acting to perform the role of an African-American man.

The controversy has been so extensive in fact that Stiller actually took to Twitter last year to defend the film, saying he is still proud of the comedy.

“I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder… It’s always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it,” he wrote.

The movie is airing on TV tonight at Film4 at 11.40pm and is also available to rent through Apple, Google Play, Microsoft, Rakuten TV and the Sky Store.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Mission: Impossible – E4 – 9pm

The terrific first entry in the Tom Cruise-spy franchise.

Kingsman: The Secret Service – Film4 – 9pm

Another quite good spy flick, albeit more comedic.

Ant-Man – BBC One – 10.55pm

The fun first Marvel flick to star Paul Rudd.

The Inbetweeners 2 – Channel 4 – 11.05pm

The lads go on holidays again.

Read more:

Topics:

Movies On TV

RELATED ARTICLES

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best revenge thriller movies of all time is on TV tonight

FIlm4

One of the best revenge thriller movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Gary Oldman

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

One of 2023’s biggest movies is now available to stream at home

Horror

One of 2023’s biggest movies is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

TV star leaves viewers disgusted after letting dog lick inside of his mouth

Australia

TV star leaves viewers disgusted after letting dog lick inside of his mouth

By Ryan Price

Right-wingers are only just realising that The Boys is making fun of them

Entertainment

Right-wingers are only just realising that The Boys is making fun of them

By Ryan Price

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

By Charlie Herbert

House of the Dragon’s Olivia Cooke says she filmed ‘animalistic’ sex scene that got cut from new series

Entertainment

House of the Dragon’s Olivia Cooke says she filmed ‘animalistic’ sex scene that got cut from new series

By Ryan Price

Netflix viewers just discovering extremely X-rated series that’s flying up Top 10

Netflix

Netflix viewers just discovering extremely X-rated series that’s flying up Top 10

By Charlie Herbert

One of 2023’s biggest movies is now available to stream at home

Horror

One of 2023’s biggest movies is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

TV star leaves viewers disgusted after letting dog lick inside of his mouth

Australia

TV star leaves viewers disgusted after letting dog lick inside of his mouth

By Ryan Price

Mum announces own death with heartbreaking goodbye message to followers

sensitive

Mum announces own death with heartbreaking goodbye message to followers

By Joseph Loftus

UEFA have issued a statement in response to Serbia’s threat to quit Euro 2024

euros 2024

UEFA have issued a statement in response to Serbia’s threat to quit Euro 2024

By Zoe Hodges

Flying an England flag for the Euros might leave you with a fine of £2,500

England

Flying an England flag for the Euros might leave you with a fine of £2,500

By Ryan Price

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

Dust

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Couple threaten to discipline stranger’s ‘out of control’ child on flight

couple

Couple threaten to discipline stranger’s ‘out of control’ child on flight

By Ryan Price

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

By Charlie Herbert

Fan arrested after trying to sneak into England v Denmark disguised as a referee

England

Fan arrested after trying to sneak into England v Denmark disguised as a referee

By Zoe Hodges

‘My sister told me to rename my cat because she wants the same name for her baby’

Cats

‘My sister told me to rename my cat because she wants the same name for her baby’

By Niamh Ryan

Close friends of 30 years create ‘tiny town’ so they can enjoy retirement together

Close friends of 30 years create ‘tiny town’ so they can enjoy retirement together

By Joseph Loftus

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

Dutch

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

By Harry Warner

Load more stories