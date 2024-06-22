Prime Video adds murder mystery movie being compared to Memento

This article contains affiliate links, we may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

It stars an Oscar-winner in the lead role.

Prime Video has just added Sleeping Dogs, a new murder mystery thriller movie starring Oscar-winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator).

Based on the 2017 novel The Book of Mirrors, Crowe stars as Roy Freeman – an ex-homicide detective now suffering with Alzheimer’s who begins re-examining a decade-old case involving the brutal murder of a college professor

As he does, he uncovers “a sinister web of buried secrets and betrayals linking to his past”.

“With only instincts to trust, he faces a chilling truth – sometimes, it’s best to let sleeping dogs lie,” the plot synopsis reads.

Also featuring in its cast Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Marton Csokas (The Equalizer), Thomas M. Wright (Top of the Lake) and Tommy Flanagan (Smokin’ Aces), Sleeping Dogs storyline revolving around an investigator with memory issues has earned it comparisons to director Christopher Nolan’s breakthrough masterpiece Memento.

You can read a sample of some of the positive reviews for the Russell Crowe flick right here:

Chicago Sun-Times: “Sobering but also rich dramatic material.”

EscribiendoCine: “This detective story manages to maintain intrigue and suspense, in part thanks to Russell Crowe’s convincing performance.”

Medium: “This twisty, story is reminiscent of Christopher Nolan’s unique Memento where memories play a big part of the plot line.”

The Guardian: “This is certainly not a crime thriller in the dourly realistic ‘cold case’ vein; it is outrageously over-the-top at all times, with crazy and almost dreamlike convolutions of plot, and yet its silliness is enjoyably dramatised.”

Sleeping Dogs is streaming on Prime Video in Ireland and the UK right now.

