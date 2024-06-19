Gladiator 2 set to show some of the ‘biggest action sequences ever put to film’

The much-anticipated sequel will star a bulked-up Paul Mescal.

Gladiator 2 is set to feature some of the ‘biggest action sequences ever put to film’, according to an executive at Paramount.

The film will be directed by Ridley Scott and will star Paul Mescal in the lead role with Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Djimon Housou in support.

Speaking at the CineEurope trade show this week, Paramount’s president of international theatrical distribution, Mark Viane, said that Gladiator 2 will feature some of the “biggest action sequences ever put on film.”

Scott, who appeared on a video recording, said that despite the near-quarter century that has passed since the first Gladiator, the sequel would be “well worth the wait.”

Variety reported that during the grandiose presentation in Barcelona, attendees were treated to some epic and never-before-seen extended footage featuring Mescal and co-star Pedro Pascal, alongside an as-yet-unreleased trailer.

Anyone who remembers reports from last year that a number of crew members had suffered injuries during filming won’t be overly surprised to hear that the movie contains some intense and action-packed fight scenes.

Several crew members were hurt after an accident occurred amid the filming of a stunt sequence on the movie’s Morocco set.

According to Variety, six people received treatment following the accident – four of which were still in hospital days later, while the other two were treated locally and then discharged.

An individual with knowledge of the blockbuster’s production told the outlet that the crew members affected, none of whom were part of the cast, were treated for burn injuries.

Paramount Pictures released a statement at the time which read: “While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the Gladiator sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries.

“The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment.

“The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions. We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production.”

Released in 2000, the original saw Russell Crowe play Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman general reduced to slavery after being betrayed by Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Maximus then becomes a gladiator and rises through the ranks of the arena in order to get revenge.

The film became a commercial and critical hit, going on to win five Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

Scott is also helming the sequel that has been in the works for years and will see Irish actor Mescal, fresh after earning an Oscar nomination for indie drama Aftersun, play the lead character – Commodus’ nephew Lucius.

