Search icon

Entertainment

03rd Jan 2024

New ‘Saltburn trend’ shows rich people ‘missed entire point’ of the film

Simon Kelly

“The rich don’t understand the ending..”

Ever since hitting cinemas late last year, Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn has been the film on everyone’s lips and the Barry Keoghan-starring dark comedy is quickly becoming a cultural touchstone for a generation of viewers.

While a lot can be said about the meaning behind the film, it clearly puts the naivety and shallowness of the super-wealthy under the microscope, as well as other themes like self-exploration and greed.

However, it seems like some viewers are “completely missing the point” of the film, as a new TikTok trend has emerged showing a particularly strange reaction to one of the movie’s scenes.

Warning: Major spoilers for Saltburn ahead.

New ‘Saltburn trend’ shows rich people ‘missed entire point’ of the film

For those needing of a refresher, Saltburn follows Oliver Quick (Keoghan) a lonely Oxford student who works his way up the social ladder to become best friends with the popular and wealthy Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi).

Oliver manages to book a summer visit to Felix’s eccentric family’s estate Saltburn, before he’s quickly enmeshed in a web of lies, deceit and obsession.

As Quick’s plan to flick each family member off their mortal coil in order to take over Saltburn eventually comes to fruition, the central character strips off and dances naked through the giant mansion to the tune of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’.

The scene has caused a huge reaction, along with two others (we’re not looking at bathtub drains the same ever again), and has now sparked a trend of rich people dancing through their massive houses to the noughties banger.

@salasmaria_ me after watching saltburn #saltburn #saltburnmovie #saltburnfilm ♬ sophs awful edit thats gone viral – sophie

Surprisingly, people seem to be slightly annoyed at the fact wealthy people are plucking a scene out of context in order to flaunt their giant gaffs, and they’ve let it be known.

One TikTok commenter said: “Rich people on their way to show off their houses on TikTok because it’s ‘giving Saltburn’, completely missing the point of the movie.”

Another commented: “The rich don’t understand the ending..”

@meg_coombs1 Dancing round my fiancés family home like… #saltburn #statelyhome #murderonthedancefoor #dancing #saltburnmovie #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Prime Video

A third wrote: “Love how Saltburn has become an excuse for rich people to show off their generational wealth on TikTok, thanks Emerald Fennell!!”

While Saltburn clearly takes aim at the upper classes, it could also be argued that rich people “missing the point” actually further proves the point of the film.

Towards the end of Saltburn, Quick describes the Catton family as “spoiled dogs sleeping belly-up. No natural predators” – perhaps suggesting that they are primed to miss the point.

Topics:

Film,Saltburn

RELATED ARTICLES

People boycotting Aquaman 2 after discovering how many lines Amber Heard has

Amber Heard

People boycotting Aquaman 2 after discovering how many lines Amber Heard has

By Stephen Porzio

People in awe as most expensive film of 2023 finally arrives on Netflix

Film

People in awe as most expensive film of 2023 finally arrives on Netflix

By Charlie Herbert

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

emma watson

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Avengers: Infinity War director confirms theory about the film’s weirdest scene

Avengers Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War director confirms theory about the film’s weirdest scene

By Paul Moore

No Time To Die Review: Is a woke James Bond someone we want in our lives?

Daniel Craig

No Time To Die Review: Is a woke James Bond someone we want in our lives?

By Adam Bloodworth

Grounded! Musk’s mum scuppers cage fight with Zuckerberg

Elon Musk

Grounded! Musk’s mum scuppers cage fight with Zuckerberg

By Jack Peat

QUIZ: How closely have you been paying attention to I’m A Celeb 2018?

I'm A Celeb

QUIZ: How closely have you been paying attention to I’m A Celeb 2018?

By Ciara Knight

FRINGE 2018: Why you need to see… Sara Barron

Comedy

FRINGE 2018: Why you need to see… Sara Barron

By Simon Clancy

You can now rent out the picturesque cottage from The Holiday on Airbnb

christmas films

You can now rent out the picturesque cottage from The Holiday on Airbnb

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers praise Michelle Keegan after binge-watching new thriller Fool Me Once

harlan coben

Netflix viewers praise Michelle Keegan after binge-watching new thriller Fool Me Once

By Nina McLaughlin

Actress Carrie Bernans rushed to hospital and ‘unable to walk’ after being hit by car

Actress Carrie Bernans rushed to hospital and ‘unable to walk’ after being hit by car

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix viewers are raving about ’10/10 must-watch’ film that has ‘some of the best acting ever’

Netflix viewers are raving about ’10/10 must-watch’ film that has ‘some of the best acting ever’

By Stephen Porzio

13-year-old becomes the first known person to ever beat Tetris

13-year-old becomes the first known person to ever beat Tetris

By JOE

People doing veganuary only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

Avocado

People doing veganuary only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

By JOE

Richard Madeley slammed by fans as he tells Laura Tobin she’s put on a lot of weight

Richard Madeley slammed by fans as he tells Laura Tobin she’s put on a lot of weight

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Danniella Westbrook says Prince Harry was treated like ‘second class citizen’ at Queen’s funeral

Danniella Westbrook

Danniella Westbrook says Prince Harry was treated like ‘second class citizen’ at Queen’s funeral

By April Curtin

Dutch Prime Minister claims partial burqa ban “does not have any religious background”

Burqa

Dutch Prime Minister claims partial burqa ban “does not have any religious background”

By JOE

Marcus Rashford tells Tory MP child poverty is “not a Covid problem”

Football

Marcus Rashford tells Tory MP child poverty is “not a Covid problem”

By Simon Lloyd

JOE’s Transfer Digest – Sanchez talks with Atom and Humber lead to demand of free dog food for life

Satire

JOE’s Transfer Digest – Sanchez talks with Atom and Humber lead to demand of free dog food for life

By Wayne Farry

Arsenal fan starts petition to get Mesut Özil into Europa League squad

Arsenal FC

Arsenal fan starts petition to get Mesut Özil into Europa League squad

By Reuben Pinder

Watch Jeff Stelling handle a phone call on live TV like the classy professional he is

feature-homepage

Watch Jeff Stelling handle a phone call on live TV like the classy professional he is

By JOE

Load more stories