Footballer Jorginho slams Chappell Roan over treatment of his 11-year-old daughter

He didn't hold back

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has called out singer Chappell Roan for allegedly sending a security guard to accuse his young daughter of harassment.

Jorginho, 34, says that his daughter, who is a fan of the pop star, is now “in tears”.

In a lengthy post on Instagram Stories on Saturday, shared both in English and his native language Portuguese, Jorginho alleged that the 28-year-old American singer sent a security guard to accuse his 11-year-old daughter of disrespecting and harassing.

According to Jorginho, the musician said his daughter harassed her as they dined at the same hotel in São Paulo.

“I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today. My wife [Catherine Harding, who also goes by Cat Cavelli] is in São Paulo for Lollapalooza Brasil. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited. She even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire,” Jorginho wrote of Roan, who is set to perform at the music festival in São Paulo on Saturday.

“By coincidence, they're staying at the same hotel as this artist. During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognised her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her,” Jorginho wrote of the alleged interaction.

“And the worst part is she didn't even approach her. She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything”, Jorginho continued.

Jorginho alleged in the post that after his daughter walked by, “a large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”

“Honestly, I don't know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment,” Jorginho continued, alleging that the security guard “even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears.”

“My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot,” he added.



The Brazilian footballer did not name the child, but as People noted, the child in question appears to be Ada Law, Harding's daughter with actor Jude Law.

He concluded his post by criticizing Roan’s treatment of a fan whom he said was not violating Roan's “boundaries.”

“I've lived with football, public exposure, and well-known people for many years, and I understand very well what respect and boundaries are. What happened there was not that. It was just a child admiring someone,” he wrote.

Harding also reposted her husband’s statements about Roan on Instagram Stories.

Roan, 28, has long been an outspoken advocate for boundaries between herself and fans, as well as paparazzi.