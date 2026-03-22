Chappell Roan responds to claims she left Jorginho’s daughter ‘in tears’

‘I do not hate people who are fans of my music’

Following footballer Jorginho’s comments, singer Chappell Roan has taken to social media to react about her alleged interaction with the footballer’s 11-year-old daughter in Brazil.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder called out the singer for allegedly sending a security guard to accuse his young daughter of harassment.

Jorginho, posting on Instagram Stories said that his daughter, who is a fan of the pop star, is now “in tears” following her reaction.

And now the American singer, real name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, used the same platform to give her side of the story.

“I’m just gonna tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child, who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security,” the 28-year-old singer said in an Instagram Stories video posted Sunday.

“I didn’t even see a woman and a child, like, no one came up to me. No one bothered me. I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel, as well.”

The Grammy winner says that she did not ask the security official to “go up and talk” to the family on her behalf.

“I did not, [and] they did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything”, she said.

“It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe because there’s no action even taken, like, that’s so not what I stand behind.”

“I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children, like, that is crazy,” she added, stating that she has no issue with any of her fans.