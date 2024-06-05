Search icon

Entertainment

05th Jun 2024

Season 2 of drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’ is coming to Netflix

Stephen Porzio

It comes as the future of the hit series is still up in the air.

Hit Irish crime drama series Kin’s second season is finally coming to Netflix next month, having already earned acclaim in both Ireland and on the BBC.

Co-created by Peter McKenna and Ciarán Donnelly, the show’s first season premiered in 2021 – telling the story of the Irish crime family, the Kinsellas (led by Aidan Gillen), as they embark on a gangland war with an international cartel (represented by Ciarán Hinds).

Set in Dublin and also starring the likes of Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne, Danielle Galligan, Emmett Scanlan, Francis Magee, Sam Keeley and Yasmin Seky, Kin was renewed for a second season which premiered in 2023.

Over the course of the two seasons, the series has racked up a large fan base in Ireland and recently made headlines again when both its second season landed on the BBC early in 2024 and when its first season landed on Netflix last month.

There will be hope that if Kin is enough of a success on Netflix that it will be granted a third batch of episodes.

Bron Studios, the production company behind the series, declared bankruptcy in 2023 – putting the crime drama’s future in major doubt.

A recent report from The Irish Sun, meanwhile, claimed that the show was finished for good.

The paper, quoting an interview it did with one of the show’s actors Sinan Sicimoglu and other TV sources, stated that the cancellation was down to Kin’s stars all being out of contract.

As the show’s future remains up in the air, Kin’s second season will land on Netflix in the UK and Ireland on 1 July.

Kin season one is streaming now on the service.

Read more:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

Football

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

By Callum Boyle

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

Dead

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

By Ryan Price

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

By Charlie Herbert

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

Jeffrey Dahmer

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

By Charlie Herbert

Coronation Street icon quits soap after 50 years on the cobbles

Coronation Street

Coronation Street icon quits soap after 50 years on the cobbles

By Charlie Herbert

A star-studded crime drama movie is airing on TV tonight

A star-studded crime drama movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

New thriller about giant shark in Paris has just dropped on Netflix

New thriller about giant shark in Paris has just dropped on Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

Apple

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

By Ryan Price

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

Cruise

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

By Nina McLaughlin

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

England

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

By Callum Boyle

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

By Charlie Herbert

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Brexit

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

By Jacob Entwistle

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

Football

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

By Callum Boyle

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

Edinburgh

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

By Ryan Price

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

Jeffrey Dahmer

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

By Charlie Herbert

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

By Jacob Entwistle

Coronation Street icon quits soap after 50 years on the cobbles

Coronation Street

Coronation Street icon quits soap after 50 years on the cobbles

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories