Season 2 of drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’ is coming to Netflix

It comes as the future of the hit series is still up in the air.

Hit Irish crime drama series Kin’s second season is finally coming to Netflix next month, having already earned acclaim in both Ireland and on the BBC.

Co-created by Peter McKenna and Ciarán Donnelly, the show’s first season premiered in 2021 – telling the story of the Irish crime family, the Kinsellas (led by Aidan Gillen), as they embark on a gangland war with an international cartel (represented by Ciarán Hinds).

Set in Dublin and also starring the likes of Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne, Danielle Galligan, Emmett Scanlan, Francis Magee, Sam Keeley and Yasmin Seky, Kin was renewed for a second season which premiered in 2023.

Over the course of the two seasons, the series has racked up a large fan base in Ireland and recently made headlines again when both its second season landed on the BBC early in 2024 and when its first season landed on Netflix last month.

There will be hope that if Kin is enough of a success on Netflix that it will be granted a third batch of episodes.

Bron Studios, the production company behind the series, declared bankruptcy in 2023 – putting the crime drama’s future in major doubt.

A recent report from The Irish Sun, meanwhile, claimed that the show was finished for good.

The paper, quoting an interview it did with one of the show’s actors Sinan Sicimoglu and other TV sources, stated that the cancellation was down to Kin’s stars all being out of contract.

As the show’s future remains up in the air, Kin’s second season will land on Netflix in the UK and Ireland on 1 July.

Kin season one is streaming now on the service.

