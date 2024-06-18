Search icon

Entertainment

18th Jun 2024

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

Featuring a massive A-list star, it won two Oscars.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 18 June) is Born on the Fourth of July, the 1989 biographical anti-war drama starring Tom Cruise.

Earning his first Oscar nomination for his performance in the film, Cruise plays the real-life Ron Kovic – a young patriotic American who enlists to serve in the Vietnam War where he becomes permanently paralysed in battle.

Struggling with his paralysis and an uncaring, bureaucratic United States upon returning home, he becomes an anti-war and pro-human rights political activist.

Part of co-writer and director Oliver Stone’s Vietnam War trilogy – which also includes Platoon and Heaven & Earth – Born on the Fourth of July’s powerful real life story, its visceral filmmaking and Cruise’s intense and transformational performance made the movie a massive critical and commercial success.

It was even nominated for eight Oscars and won two – with Stone taking home the Best Director trophy.

Born on the Fourth of July is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 10.50pm. It is also available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Rakuten TV and the Sky Store.

Check out its trailer right here:

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

The Transporter – Film4 – 9pm

Jason Statham is the The Transporter.

The Quest – Legend – 9pm

A martial arts flick from the ’90s directed by and starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

The Purple Plain – Legend Xtra – 9pm

A ’50s British war film with Gregory Peck.

D-Tox – ITV4 – 10pm

Sylvester Stallone headlines this snowy murder-mystery.

Dumb and Dumber To – Comedy Central – 10pm

Harry and Lloyd (Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey) return in this poorly received 2014 comedy sequel.

An Eye for an Eye – Legend – 10.55pm

An ’80s Chuck Norris-led action crime flick.

The Internecine Project – Legend Xtra – 11pm

A ’70s British espionage thriller with James Coburn.

Only You – BBC Two – 11.05pm

Focusing on two people (Josh O’Connor and Laia Costa) who have a chance meeting on New Years Eve before entering into a whirlwind relationship, this romantic drama has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Read more:

Topics:

Tom Cruise

RELATED ARTICLES

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Tom Cruise

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Tom Cruise is ‘permanently banned’ from buying a Bugatti

Cars

Tom Cruise is ‘permanently banned’ from buying a Bugatti

By Nina McLaughlin

Tom Cruise takes on ‘M25 Mission Impossible’ as he plans helicopter route for cast and crew following road closure

Helicopter

Tom Cruise takes on ‘M25 Mission Impossible’ as he plans helicopter route for cast and crew following road closure

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

By Charlie Herbert

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

By Stephen Porzio

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

david tennant

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

By Charlie Herbert

People are just realising what the little pockets in jeans are for

People are just realising what the little pockets in jeans are for

By JOE

Vin Diesel invites Putin for dinner in completely ludicrous Father’s Day message

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel invites Putin for dinner in completely ludicrous Father’s Day message

By Charlie Herbert

One of the most expensive films ever made has taken Netflix 7 years to produce

brian cox

One of the most expensive films ever made has taken Netflix 7 years to produce

By Ryan Price

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

Belgium

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

By Harry Warner

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

missing persons

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

By Charlie Herbert

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

By Charlie Herbert

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

By Nina McLaughlin

Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

By JOE

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

david tennant

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

By Charlie Herbert

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

By Jacob Entwistle

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

Argentina

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

By Harry Warner

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

Avocado

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

By JOE

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

Count Binface

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

By Jack Peat

Load more stories