One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Featuring a massive A-list star, it won two Oscars.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 18 June) is Born on the Fourth of July, the 1989 biographical anti-war drama starring Tom Cruise.

Earning his first Oscar nomination for his performance in the film, Cruise plays the real-life Ron Kovic – a young patriotic American who enlists to serve in the Vietnam War where he becomes permanently paralysed in battle.

Struggling with his paralysis and an uncaring, bureaucratic United States upon returning home, he becomes an anti-war and pro-human rights political activist.

Part of co-writer and director Oliver Stone’s Vietnam War trilogy – which also includes Platoon and Heaven & Earth – Born on the Fourth of July’s powerful real life story, its visceral filmmaking and Cruise’s intense and transformational performance made the movie a massive critical and commercial success.

It was even nominated for eight Oscars and won two – with Stone taking home the Best Director trophy.

Born on the Fourth of July is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 10.50pm. It is also available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Rakuten TV and the Sky Store.

Check out its trailer right here:

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

The Transporter – Film4 – 9pm

Jason Statham is the The Transporter.

The Quest – Legend – 9pm

A martial arts flick from the ’90s directed by and starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

The Purple Plain – Legend Xtra – 9pm

A ’50s British war film with Gregory Peck.

D-Tox – ITV4 – 10pm

Sylvester Stallone headlines this snowy murder-mystery.

Dumb and Dumber To – Comedy Central – 10pm

Harry and Lloyd (Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey) return in this poorly received 2014 comedy sequel.

An Eye for an Eye – Legend – 10.55pm

An ’80s Chuck Norris-led action crime flick.

The Internecine Project – Legend Xtra – 11pm

A ’70s British espionage thriller with James Coburn.

Only You – BBC Two – 11.05pm

Focusing on two people (Josh O’Connor and Laia Costa) who have a chance meeting on New Years Eve before entering into a whirlwind relationship, this romantic drama has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score.

