‘Logo of death’ affecting iPhone 15 users leaving phone unusable

‘Awful experience’

The iPhone 15 might be packed with new features, but for some users they can’t even get the device set-up.

Users have also had problems with the phone – released last Friday – getting so hot they can’t even hold it, that it is easy to break, and some are having problems transferring their data over from an old device.

Some iPhone 15 users have reported that while the transfer is complete, the device takes its time to get up and running afterwards – and shows the so-called “logo of death” on the screen for hours.

One user posted: “I’ve transferred all the data from my old phone to my new phone, and for the past five hours it’s been just sitting at the end of being finished (Apple logo with status bar). Won’t turn off, either.”

They added: “Just how long will I be without a freakin’ functioning phone.”

Another wrote that they had been “trying to set up our phones for the last two hours and we’re stuck on a frozen screen”, a situation made worth by the fact “we’re also currently without phones since they shut out last devices off… awful experience.”

FYI — don’t get the new @Apple iPhone 15 Pro @they0ungknight and I have been trying to setup our phones for the last 2 hours and we’re stuck on a frozen screen



We’re also currently without phones since they shut our last devices off…



🙃🫠 awful experience tbh #iPhone15Pro — Sammy Stevens (@sammyyy_rose) September 22, 2023

iPhone 15 setup bug leads to Apple logo of death, iOS 17.0.2 update required pic.twitter.com/G4GzoLwBrz — Michael N. Nguyen (@MacMike1000) September 23, 2023

Apple published a solution to the bug on Thursday before the phones were officially shipped. Users can download the latest iOS system, 17.0.2 to fix the problem.

While that was no doubt welcome news to frustrated phone users, many said they did not receive any prompt to download it when the switched on the phone, including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

If a user gets to the point where the phone is stuck on the Apple logo, they will need to restore the phone by connecting it to a computer with a cable.

Despite the technical difficulties, the latest offering from Apple has already done well with early demand since being released on 12 September. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said that iPhone 15 pre-orders were up somewhere between 10% and 12% compared to the preorders for the previous model, the iPhone 14.

Despite promising initial preorders, many users have expressed disappointment with the new model, calling it ‘underwhelming’.

9to5Mac reported the set-up issue on September 22, stating that the bug in the version of iOS 17 that ships on the iPhone 15 could cause your data transfers from your old iPhone to fail.

If this happens, the publication explained, your iPhone 15 will get stuck on the Apple logo and never actually finish the transfer process.

Apple has said that new iPhone 15 should prompt you to update to iOS 17.0.2 during the initial setup process before you’re prompted to initiate the data transfer process.

You have two options if you don’t install iOS 17.0.2 during the initial iPhone 15 setup process.

Your first option is to connect your iPhone 15 to your computer before you finish the setup process.

connect your new iPhone to a computer with a cable.

Press and quickly release the volume up button

Press and quickly release the volume down button.

Then, press and hold the side button.

Continue to hold while the Apple logo appears and don’t let go until an image of a computer and cable appears.

On your computer, locate your new iPhone in the Finder or in iTunes.

Choose Restore when you see the option to Restore or Update.

You can also set the iPhone 15 up as new, without transferring any of your data, 9to5Mac reports. Then, head to the Settings app, install the iOS 17.0.2 update from there, restore your phone, and complete the setup process again and choose to transfer your data from your old phone.

Related links:

People are saying their new iPhone 15s are overheating so much they can’t hold it

iPhone 15 fails bend test as it breaks in YouTuber’s hands

Concerned mum reveals her daughter, 10, wants iPhone, iPad and laptop for Christmas

Tech expert explains everything you can do with iPhone 15’s USB-C port

Android users are debating swapping to Apple after seeing impressive new action mode