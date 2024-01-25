Search icon

Lifestyle

25th Jan 2024

12 per cent of Brits admit to going to the toilet in a virtual work meeting

Callum Boyle

toilet work

When you’ve gotta go…

We’ve all been in those work meetings when working from home and suddenly you need to go to the toilet.

Do you do what you’d do in any kind of in-person meeting and wait until it’s over, or, do you try and multi task and go to the toilet while still in the meeting (hopefully with your camera and mic off, I stress).

That’s apparently what many Brits are doing, with 12 per cent admitting that they often go to the toilet while in a virtual work meeting.

Research from YouGov reveals that as many as one in eight have done the deed. And yes, that includes bringing the laptop to the toilet. Grim.

The younger generation are the biggest culprits with 21 per cent of 18-29 year old workers who use virtual meetings at work admitting to going to the toilet at the same time.

Meanwhile 12 per cent of men in the survey said that they multi-task with both activities while 11 per cent of women said they do.

While a good few have called themselves out, there’s still plenty who don’t agree with it.

83 per cent of workers have said that it is unacceptable and 64 per cent consider it “completely unacceptable”.

Only 15 per cent believe it is acceptable to bring your meeting to the bathroom.

It’s part of an ongoing love affair between Brits and technology.

Recent research conducted by Kastus reveals that we pick up our phones every 12 minutes. More than a quarter of those asked also said they take their phones to the toilet every time they go.

A third of people asked also said they had never cleaned their phone. Yuck.

Related links:

Topics:

Lifestyle,Toilet

RELATED ARTICLES

People baffled after discovering what yellow ‘sleep’ in eyes when you wake up really is

Health

People baffled after discovering what yellow ‘sleep’ in eyes when you wake up really is

By Callum Boyle

NFL reporter announces tragic death of two-year-old daughter

American Football

NFL reporter announces tragic death of two-year-old daughter

By Callum Boyle

Dad accidentally orders 20ft dinosaur for son

dinosaur

Dad accidentally orders 20ft dinosaur for son

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Extremely British candle scents that need to go into production immediately

Candles

Extremely British candle scents that need to go into production immediately

By Ciara Knight

Former Love Island star Amy Hart gets 80’s makeover as she fronts new Subway ads

Amy Hart

Former Love Island star Amy Hart gets 80’s makeover as she fronts new Subway ads

By Jack Peat

12 texts you’ve definitely received from your Dad

Dad

12 texts you’ve definitely received from your Dad

By Ciara Knight

Woman accused of downing ‘700 drinks’ and ‘distracting’ Kyrgios at Wimbledon breaks silence

distracting

Woman accused of downing ‘700 drinks’ and ‘distracting’ Kyrgios at Wimbledon breaks silence

By Danny Jones

13 things that only happen when it’s sunny in Britain

Britain

13 things that only happen when it’s sunny in Britain

By Matt Tate

Couple shocked after being fined $1,542 for parking on own driveway

couples

Couple shocked after being fined $1,542 for parking on own driveway

By JOE

Saudi Arabia lifts its ban on alcohol after 72 years

Saudi Arabia lifts its ban on alcohol after 72 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Fans defend Kylie Jenner after cruel trolls slam her new ‘natural’ look

Fans defend Kylie Jenner after cruel trolls slam her new ‘natural’ look

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman breaks down in tears after working her first shift in a 9 to 5 job

Woman breaks down in tears after working her first shift in a 9 to 5 job

By Joseph Loftus

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

By Nina McLaughlin

Man United lose to Burnley in behind-closed-doors friendly

Erik Ten Hag

Man United lose to Burnley in behind-closed-doors friendly

By Callum Boyle

How your body transforms after not drinking for a month as Dry January comes to an end

Alcohol

How your body transforms after not drinking for a month as Dry January comes to an end

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Low asking price for Germany defender has Arsenal and Manchester United fans excited

Arsenal

Low asking price for Germany defender has Arsenal and Manchester United fans excited

By Tom Victor

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds: “I thought I was too old to play a superhero”

Deadpool

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds: “I thought I was too old to play a superhero”

By JOE

The Beatles to celebrate The White Album with epic 50th anniversary releases

Beatles

The Beatles to celebrate The White Album with epic 50th anniversary releases

By Will Lavin

Danny DeVito delivers message of support for Arsenal at National Television Awards

Arsenal

Danny DeVito delivers message of support for Arsenal at National Television Awards

By Wayne Farry

John Cena is joining the cast of ‘Fast & Furious 9’, says Vin Diesel

Fast And Furious

John Cena is joining the cast of ‘Fast & Furious 9’, says Vin Diesel

By JOE

Mandela Egbo blasts ‘scummy fans’ who ‘threw punches’ at him after Port Vale’s play-off win

Football

Mandela Egbo blasts ‘scummy fans’ who ‘threw punches’ at him after Port Vale’s play-off win

By Daniel Brown

Load more stories