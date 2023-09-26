Search icon

Tech

26th Sep 2023

People are saying their new iPhone 15s are overheating so much they can’t hold it

Rory Cashin

The new iPhone is available in stores now

The iPhone 15 range has only been available to customers for a few days, and already there are reports of some technical issues with the devices. Some early adaptors have taken to social media to share their time with the new Apple products, revealing that the phones are practically “too hot to touch” while they are fast charging.

9to5 Mac’s Ian Zelbo took to Twitter to state: “My iPhone 15 Pro Max is almost too hot to touch while fast charging [right now]… I thought people were over-exaggerating but no this isn’t great.

“Interestingly if I’m holding it, the left side rail and a little of the back on the left side is what is the hottest by far… lines up perfectly with the logic board. Past 70% battery percentage it seems to have cooled down significantly (still hot but comfortable in the hand). 25-60% was the worst by far.”

Tech content creator Mohit Verma accompanied his findings with a video reading the phone’s temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius (or well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit), saying it got to this temperature after “just a 2-minute FaceTime call or when scrolling through reels for 8-10 minutes.”

Plenty of new iPhone 15 users have not found any issues with overheating whatsoever, but if you do have a version of the new device and are experiencing overheating, a reporter at Digital Trends is of the opinion that pretty much all new iPhones begin with overheating issues in the early days of use, and that a minor incoming update from Apple should fix the problem:

“I can confidently say that my iPhones have often overheated in the early days, regardless of what I have been doing. However, this problem has always been resolved on its own. It’s likely the same thing will happen in your situation with the iPhone 15 or 15 Pro.

“Besides waiting, stay on the lookout for Apple to release minor software updates for your iPhone in the coming days. These updates, like the recently released iOS 17.0.2, are typically released to fix bugs and, on some occasions, fix new device battery issues.”

Related links:

Android users are debating swapping to Apple after seeing impressive new action mode

How to supercharge your iPhone in three ridiculously simple steps

New iPhone 15 that’s set to be announced next month will have ‘biggest changes in years’

Owning an Android is officially the UK’s biggest turn off for 2021

Topics:

Apple,iPhone,iPhone 15

RELATED ARTICLES

Android users are debating swapping to Apple after seeing impressive new action mode

Android

Android users are debating swapping to Apple after seeing impressive new action mode

By JOE

Tech expert explains everything you can do with iPhone 15’s USB-C port

Android

Tech expert explains everything you can do with iPhone 15’s USB-C port

By Charlie Herbert

Apple reveals cost of iPhone 15

Apple

Apple reveals cost of iPhone 15

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Crash Bandicoot is coming back to Playstation 4

Crash Bandicoot

Crash Bandicoot is coming back to Playstation 4

By Carl Anka

The new Legend of Zelda game looks absolutely gorgeous

E3 2016

The new Legend of Zelda game looks absolutely gorgeous

By Carl Anka

Bayern Munich’s ‘leaked’ FIFA 17 ratings are seriously scary

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s ‘leaked’ FIFA 17 ratings are seriously scary

By Kevin Beirne

Snapchat’s latest update lets you get very creative with videos

Snapchat

Snapchat’s latest update lets you get very creative with videos

By Paul Moore

People can’t stop laughing at Facebook’s “First Day of Summer” alert

Facebook

People can’t stop laughing at Facebook’s “First Day of Summer” alert

By Carl Anka

Here’s what we learned from playing FIFA 17’s “The Journey”

feature-homepage

Here’s what we learned from playing FIFA 17’s “The Journey”

By Kevin Beirne

Heung-min Son realises he’s been calling his teammate by the wrong name

Football

Heung-min Son realises he’s been calling his teammate by the wrong name

By Callum Boyle

Mum slammed by thousands for ridiculous advert for babysitter

Babysitting

Mum slammed by thousands for ridiculous advert for babysitter

By Charlie Herbert

Three Man United players tell Jadon Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Football

Three Man United players tell Jadon Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

By Callum Boyle

Scientists find ‘giant’ dinosaur spider fossil in Australia

Australia

Scientists find ‘giant’ dinosaur spider fossil in Australia

By Steve Hopkins

Tiger Woods’ son wins Junior Golf Championship with dad as caddie

Golf

Tiger Woods’ son wins Junior Golf Championship with dad as caddie

By Callum Boyle

David McCallum, NCIS and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. star, dies age 90

David McCallum

David McCallum, NCIS and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. star, dies age 90

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Valentina Shevchenko stuns Holly Holm at UFC Chicago

Holly Holm

Valentina Shevchenko stuns Holly Holm at UFC Chicago

By JOE

Chris O’Dowd plays the long game with an elaborate prank on his baby son

Chris O'Dowd

Chris O’Dowd plays the long game with an elaborate prank on his baby son

By Nooruddean Choudry

Jamie Redknapp just compared Anthony Martial to one of the greatest ever footballers

Jamie Redknapp just compared Anthony Martial to one of the greatest ever footballers

By Conan Doherty

Man arrested after Tesla camera catches him lying about collision

police department

Man arrested after Tesla camera catches him lying about collision

By Simon Bland

One GENIUS suggestion for Oldham Council’s new gritter melts the competition away

Council

One GENIUS suggestion for Oldham Council’s new gritter melts the competition away

By Nooruddean Choudry

Rival fans won’t like Joey Barton’s views on what Guardiola’s move to Man City means for English football

Joey Barton

Rival fans won’t like Joey Barton’s views on what Guardiola’s move to Man City means for English football

By JOE

Load more stories