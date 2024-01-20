Search icon

Tech

20th Jan 2024

Electric cars’ value goes down by half after three years on the road

Callum Boyle

Electric cars

Researchers say electric cars are reaching ‘unsustainable levels of depreciation’

The value of electric cars depreciates by almost half after just three years on the road, according to research.

AutoTrader, who carried out the research, said there were “unsustainable levels of depreciation” in the electric car market with prices of electric cars dropping 23pc in the last 12 months.

The online vehicle marketplace said a motorist buying a £50,000 electric car could expect to lose £24,000 in value over three years, while a similarly priced petrol car would only lose a fraction of that.

Their value has dropped significantly over the last year as a result Covid-related supply shortages and the rise in electricity bills. This also happened as petrol prices fell to their lowest in two years.

A statement from the website said: “With over 800,000 new electric cars registered between 2020 and 2023, supply returning to the used car market will only increase in 2024, and if demand does not keep up, electric cars could depreciate even further, undermining both consumer and retailer confidence.”

Electric car prices may face even more pressure towards the end of the year as thousands of motorists return vehicles purchased on three-year leases and as manufacturers cut the price of new vehicles.

New electric cars however still remain a third more expensive than their petrol and diesel counterparts.

Related links:

Topics:

electric cars,Technology,Vehicle

RELATED ARTICLES

DPD customer service chatbot swears and says company is ‘worst delivery firm’

DPD

DPD customer service chatbot swears and says company is ‘worst delivery firm’

By Callum Boyle

Apple issues warning for people who charge their iPhone while they’re sleeping

Apple

Apple issues warning for people who charge their iPhone while they’re sleeping

By Callum Boyle

Man pleads with cops to force him off road after being ‘kidnapped’ by his electric car

electric car

Man pleads with cops to force him off road after being ‘kidnapped’ by his electric car

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Pokemon Go is going to start permanently banning cheaters

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is going to start permanently banning cheaters

By Carl Anka

The new small-screened iPhone hasn’t exactly set the world on fire

Apple

The new small-screened iPhone hasn’t exactly set the world on fire

By Matt Tate

Snapchat are now selling cinema tickets in their latest new venture

Movies

Snapchat are now selling cinema tickets in their latest new venture

By Nooruddean Choudry

11 more huge gaming announcements from this year’s E3

E3 2016

11 more huge gaming announcements from this year’s E3

By Matt Tate

The first FIFA 17 gameplay trailer is here and it looks the bollocks

FIFA 17

The first FIFA 17 gameplay trailer is here and it looks the bollocks

By Carl Anka

Marcus Rashford is at the centre of this new FIFA 16 hoax

FIFA 16

Marcus Rashford is at the centre of this new FIFA 16 hoax

By Carl Anka

Luke Littler reveals what Nathan Aspinall told him after his stunning nine-darter

Darts

Luke Littler reveals what Nathan Aspinall told him after his stunning nine-darter

By Callum Boyle

Twitch streamer shocked after catching older man filming her on beach

Streaming

Twitch streamer shocked after catching older man filming her on beach

By Callum Boyle

AFCON coach sacked mid-tournament for controversial comments about rival nation

Africa Cup of Nations

AFCON coach sacked mid-tournament for controversial comments about rival nation

By Callum Boyle

Dad accidentally orders 20ft dinosaur for son

dinosaur

Dad accidentally orders 20ft dinosaur for son

By Callum Boyle

Doctor Who star dropped from show

Doctor Who

Doctor Who star dropped from show

By Callum Boyle

Troy Deeney releases first statement since Forest Green sacking

Football

Troy Deeney releases first statement since Forest Green sacking

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

We’ve been saying Roald Dahl’s name wrong all this time

Books

We’ve been saying Roald Dahl’s name wrong all this time

By Ben Kenyon

QUIZ: Can you guess the price of these Goop products?

GOOP

QUIZ: Can you guess the price of these Goop products?

By Ciara Knight

Dave Grohl responds to creators of 1,000-strong Foo Fighters cover

Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl responds to creators of 1,000-strong Foo Fighters cover

By Lia Nicholls

Jurgen Klopp set to give some exciting youngsters a chance against Bournemouth

Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp set to give some exciting youngsters a chance against Bournemouth

By JOE

18-year-old TikTok star Timbo the Redneck dies after stunt goes wrong

America

18-year-old TikTok star Timbo the Redneck dies after stunt goes wrong

By Kieran Galpin

Irish prime minister’s microphone catches him giving Donald Tusk a warning about the British press over Brexit

Brexit

Irish prime minister’s microphone catches him giving Donald Tusk a warning about the British press over Brexit

By Carl Kinsella

Load more stories