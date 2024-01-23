Search icon

Tech

23rd Jan 2024

Dark truth behind viral TikTok of Eiffel Tower ‘on fire’

Charlie Herbert

Eiffel tower on fire

All is not as it seems

Viral TikToks have been doing the rounds on social media recently claiming to show the Eiffel Tower ‘on fire’ – but there’s a deceptive truth about what’s really going on.

With the development of artificial intelligence (AI), it’s easier than ever to create images and videos of pretty much anything you can think of. From imagining what the most attractive man from every country looks like, to editing a selfie into a pretty professional looking headshot, if you know you’re way round AI you could create pretty much anything.

Gen Z, a.k.a. people born in the late 1990s, would fancy themselves as the most tech-savvy generation of them all, and are almost certainly more adept at working out what to believe online than their parents and grandparents are.

But it doesn’t take much to dupe them either, even on the home of Gen Z – TikTok.

Clips claiming to show the Eiffel Tower on fire, have been racking up millions of views, likes and comments from people stunned at one of the world’s most recognisable landmarks being ablaze.

One TikTok showing three different pictures of the steel structure ‘on fire’ has more than 10 million likes and has been viewed some 145 million times.

Another shows flames emerging from the middle floor of the tower, and has racked up 152,000 likes.

@rastgele_ritm

#eiffeltower #paris #fire #burn

♬ оригинальный звук – ruslan_sever

A quick search in the comments on these videos shows hundreds of people asking whether the footage is real or not, seemingly ignoring the fact that if the symbol of France was up in flames, it would probably be getting wall to wall news coverage, just like the Notre Dame fire did.

Of course, the clips aren’t real, and are instead the result of some incredibly realistic CGI and editing, as plenty have been pointing out.

@zozomccormack

DID YOU HEAR THE EIFFEL TOWER IS ON FIRE!?!?! well everybody that is FAKE NEWS those pictures are NOT REAL the eiffel tower is safe and as beautiful as ever ✨ #eiffeltowerfire #eiffeltoweronfire #eiffeltower2024 #eiffeltower #eiffeltowerparis #eiffeltoweratnight #toureiffelenfeu #toureiffel #toureiffelparis

♬ speedupsxsongz – Speedupsxsongz

Whilst footage imagining the Eiffel Tower in flames isn’t particularly dangerous to anyone, it is a good example of how absolutely everyone is at risk of being conned by technology.

There’s a more sinister significance to this as well. In a year that will see huge elections both here in the UK and across the Atlantic in the US, there’s only likely to be an increase in fake news and digitally-altered clips claiming to show people saying things they’re not.

So, just bear in mind to double-check anything that feels questionable, and fact-check everything you have doubts over.

Related links:

Extremely accurate AI death calculator can predict when you’ll die

Dark secret behind mystery windowless skyscraper that’s gone viral

Topics:

Artificial intelligence,CGI,Eiffel Tower,TikTok

RELATED ARTICLES

TikToker bursts into tears after strangers refuse her offer to pay for their groceries

Charity

TikToker bursts into tears after strangers refuse her offer to pay for their groceries

By Steve Hopkins

18-year-old influencer defends relationship with 60-year-old after being called out

Relationships

18-year-old influencer defends relationship with 60-year-old after being called out

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman sobs as she reveals she works three jobs and doesn’t earn enough to get by

Finance

Woman sobs as she reveals she works three jobs and doesn’t earn enough to get by

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Is this the biggest hint yet that Crash Bandicoot is coming back?

Crash Bandicoot

Is this the biggest hint yet that Crash Bandicoot is coming back?

By Matt Tate

There’s a very simple way to stop Snapchat from eating up your data

Snapchat

There’s a very simple way to stop Snapchat from eating up your data

By JOE

New iPhone feature is eating into your data – but here’s how to stop it (Slideshow)

Internet

New iPhone feature is eating into your data – but here’s how to stop it (Slideshow)

By Tom Victor

Steve Jobs issued a serious warning about Facebook eight years ago and now it’s going viral

Apple

Steve Jobs issued a serious warning about Facebook eight years ago and now it’s going viral

By Kyle Picknell

How attractive are you? This new app is using science to give users a definitive answer

Apps

How attractive are you? This new app is using science to give users a definitive answer

By Carl Kinsella

Three tips to help fix any phone that’s accidentally dropped in water

Three tips to help fix any phone that’s accidentally dropped in water

By JOE

TikToker sparks outrage after claiming being a stay-at-home mum ‘isn’t a job’

TikToker sparks outrage after claiming being a stay-at-home mum ‘isn’t a job’

By Kat O'Connor

Chinese fans storm hotel after Al Nassr friendly cancelled

Al Nassr

Chinese fans storm hotel after Al Nassr friendly cancelled

By Callum Boyle

Mindhunter creator extends deal with Netflix in fresh hope for series fans

Mindhunter

Mindhunter creator extends deal with Netflix in fresh hope for series fans

By JOE

Woolworths ‘set to return’ to UK high street after 15 years

Woolworths ‘set to return’ to UK high street after 15 years

By Joseph Loftus

Ayemeric Laporte admits that players are disillusioned with life in Saudi Arabia

Aymeric Laporte

Ayemeric Laporte admits that players are disillusioned with life in Saudi Arabia

By Callum Boyle

Netflix viewers hail ‘powerful’ new sci-fi film a 10/10

Netflix viewers hail ‘powerful’ new sci-fi film a 10/10

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Boy, 14, banned from entire UK town until 2025

Crime

Boy, 14, banned from entire UK town until 2025

By Danny Jones

P&O Ferries will face criminal investigation after sacking 800 workers

News

P&O Ferries will face criminal investigation after sacking 800 workers

By Ava Evans

Incredible scenes as family of London’s Nathaniel Wood reacts to UFC debut

Nathaniel Wood

Incredible scenes as family of London’s Nathaniel Wood reacts to UFC debut

By Darragh Murphy

How to eat clean at Nando’s and not wreck your diet

Diet

How to eat clean at Nando’s and not wreck your diet

By Ben Kenyon

The Great Wall of China trek that is helping to change the way breast cancer is treated

Cancer

The Great Wall of China trek that is helping to change the way breast cancer is treated

By Nooruddean Choudry

Liverpool issue statement after Champions League final entry chaos

Champions League

Liverpool issue statement after Champions League final entry chaos

By Daniel Brown

Load more stories