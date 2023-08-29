Nottingham Forest submit official complaint after controversial defeat

Forest were beaten 3-2 by Manchester United on Saturday

Nottingham Forest have submitted an official complaint to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) following their controversial defeat against Manchester United.

Forest were beaten 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday. After scoring two goals in the opening four minutes, Steve Cooper’s side were unable to hold on after Christian Eriksen started the comeback in the 17th minute before Casemiro’s equaliser seven minutes into the second half.

Joe Worrall was then sent off for Forest in the 67th minute before Stuart Attwell then awarded a penalty nine minutes later after Danilo appeared to make contact with Marcus Rashford in the box.

Fernandes then converted from the spot to complete the comeback however Forest felt they were on the wrong end of two decisions after VAR official Rob Jones opted not to overturn the red card or penalty and didn’t even advise Attwell to look at the monitor.

All the pundits and rival fans using that one clip and one lousy angle to come up with ridiculous theories need to probably calm the fuck down? 🤷🏻‍♂️



Defender doesn't get the ball but there's contact with the attacker in the box. Clear penalty for Rashford. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/vDNfccRl5P — Nikhil Naik (@AceEnforcer) August 28, 2023

According to The Telegraph, Forest have expressed their ‘anger’ at Attwell’s officiating and have emailed the PGMOL to complain about his decision making.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis is reportedly the man who demanded that club officials launch a complaint after being left incensed by the two decisions that went against the club.

Manager Steve Cooper meanwhile remained more cautious in his post-match conference and refused to criticise Attwell.

He said: “You need things to go your way. I’m biting my tongue to be honest in terms of what I really feel because they are defining moments.

“There were other things as well. I was surprised at how quickly decisions were made. You tend to see referees take a bit more time, particularly at the top level.

“Of course there was a decision to be made, I was just surprised how quickly the officials… it was split-second stuff.”

