29th Aug 2023

Harry Kane reveals David Beckham inspiration behind Bayern Munich move

Callum Boyle

Harry Kane

Kane has adapted to life in Munich well so far

Harry Kane has revealed that David Beckham played an important role in his decision to join Bayern Munich.

Kane left Tottenham to join the Bundesliga champions this summer and has made an electric start to life in Bavaria. The 30-year-old scored on his league debut against Werder Bremen before following that up with a brace on his home debut against Augsburg a week later.

The England captain is the latest in a number of high profile English talents that have moved abroad through their careers. Other notable names include Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek (both at AC Milan) and Jude Bellingham, now at Real Madrid.

Beckham was one of the biggest names in recent English history to move away from England, leaving his boyhood Manchester United to join Real Madrid in 2003 and Kane admitted that his decision to also move was influenced by the former midfielder.

“Maybe my journey here can be an inspiration for the younger [English] players to do the same and take that step. I remember David Beckham making the move from Manchester United to Real Madrid. I was a kid and I was like, ‘Wow, what an amazing experience.’ Maybe I took Beckham as an example,” he told BILD.

“I always wanted to see a different league, a different atmosphere. So far everything is going very well: on and off the pitch. I admired Robert Lewandowski when he was a young player, he took a fantastic path and set incredible records. I want to reach his level, and maybe even better.”

Bayern Munich continue their search for a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title this weekend with a trip to Borussia Mochengladbach.

Bayern Munich,David Beckham,Football,Harry Kane,Sport

