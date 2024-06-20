Search icon

Football



Marcus Rashford's brother posts cryptic message after Denmark draw

Callum Boyle

Marcus Rashford England

Rashford’s brother posted shortly after full time

Marcus Rashford’s brother has posted a cryptic message shortly after England’s 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Harry Kane gave the Three Lions the lead in the 18th minute but his effort was answered by a long-range beauty from Mortem Hjumland.

Denmark were the better side as England looked tired and lethargic in possession however Gareth Southgate’s men are still in pole position to qualify for the knockout stages.

Should Southgate have taken Rashford?

Rashford’s omission was one of the most surprising in the build up to the tournament – despite his inconsistent form for Manchester United.

The forward had been one of Southgate’s first choice options in recent years but the likes of Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen and Cole Palmer were all selected in front of him, prompting a response from his brother – who is also his agent.

Posting to Instagram, he said: It’s hard to sit and watch when you honestly believe your man can make a difference.”

What do England need to do to qualify for last 16?

Although fans will walk away with more questions than answers, Englandare still extremely likely to qualify for the knockout stages.

A win would’ve guaranteed their passage to the last 16 – as well as their place at the top of the group – however, they will have to wait until they play Slovenia before any official confirmation comes through.

Southgate’s side are still top on four points while Denmark and Slovenia are on two and Serbia have one point meaning that a point will guarantee qualification.

Should the worst happen and they lose it’s more than likely they will still qualify anyway given that Denmark will be favourites against Serbia.

It’s also worth factoring in that four of the best third-placed teams will also qualify for the knockout stages.

As England are on four, they would stand a great chance of being that side.

