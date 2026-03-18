Multiple jockeys banned after behaviour at Cheltenham Festival

Not a good look.

Several jockeys have been issued whip bans by the British Horse Racing Authority's Whip Review Committee, following the Cheltenham Festival.

JJ Slevin, who won the Stayers' Hurdle on the Joseph O'Brien trained Home By The Lee, has banned for 14 days, after using is whip twice above the allowed rate on his horse.

This initial ban puts him out of the Aintree Festival, which begins on 9 April, but he can appeal.

The reigning Aintree Grand National champion, Patrick Mullins, has been banned for eight days, after his ride on Road To Home in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase.

He will miss the Foxhunter’s Chase at Aintree, but will be back for the Grand National.

Gavin Sheehan, Shane Cotter and Seán Flanagan have also received bans.