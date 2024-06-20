Serbia threaten to pull out of Euro 2024 risking chaos for England’s group

Serbia have threatened to pull out of Euro 2024 after complaints made towards fellow Balkan nations, Croatia and Albania.

The nation has claimed that fans from Croatia and Albania chanted “kill, kill, kill the Serb” in yesterday’s 2-2 draw between the two teams.

Serbia make up one of the four teams in England’s group C and could leave Gareth Southgate’s men in a predicament if the Serbians proceed with their threat.

Jovan Surbatovic, the General Secretary of the Football Association of Serbia, has submitted a request for UEFA to punish both Croatia and Albania for the alleged chants.

He has claimed that Serbia are ready to walk away from the tournament if no action is taken.