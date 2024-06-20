Search icon

News

20th Jun 2024

Serbia threaten to pull out of Euro 2024 risking chaos for England’s group

Harry Warner

Serbia fans

Serbia have threatened to pull out of Euro 2024 after complaints made towards fellow Balkan nations, Croatia and Albania.

The nation has claimed that fans from Croatia and Albania chanted “kill, kill, kill the Serb” in yesterday’s 2-2 draw between the two teams.

Serbia make up one of the four teams in England’s group C and could leave Gareth Southgate’s men in a predicament if the Serbians proceed with their threat.

Jovan Surbatovic, the General Secretary of the Football Association of Serbia, has submitted a request for UEFA to punish both Croatia and Albania for the alleged chants.

He has claimed that Serbia are ready to walk away from the tournament if no action is taken.

Topics:

England,Football,News,Serbia,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

UEFA to investigate racist chants by Serbia fans during England game

England (football)

UEFA to investigate racist chants by Serbia fans during England game

By Callum Boyle

Albania under investigation by UEFA

Albania

Albania under investigation by UEFA

By Harry Warner

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami

Arrested

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Son Heung-min says his Spurs teammate has apologised for racist remark

Son Heung-min says his Spurs teammate has apologised for racist remark

By Callum Boyle

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

jay slater

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

By Charlie Herbert

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

Apple

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

By Charlie Herbert

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

Channel 4

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

By Ryan Price

Just Stop Oil target Taylor Swift’s private jet in another spray paint protest

Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil target Taylor Swift’s private jet in another spray paint protest

By Ryan Price

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

By Charlie Herbert

Gary Lineker says he will apologise to Frank Lampard after brutal joke goes viral

Gary Lineker says he will apologise to Frank Lampard after brutal joke goes viral

By Jacob Entwistle

Son Heung-min says his Spurs teammate has apologised for racist remark

Son Heung-min says his Spurs teammate has apologised for racist remark

By Callum Boyle

Netflix viewers just discovering extremely X-rated series that’s flying up Top 10

Netflix

Netflix viewers just discovering extremely X-rated series that’s flying up Top 10

By Charlie Herbert

Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives damning verdict on Man Utd squad with no players of real value

Erik Ten Hag

Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives damning verdict on Man Utd squad with no players of real value

By Harry Warner

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

jay slater

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

By Charlie Herbert

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

Film

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

celebrity

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

By Ryan Price

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

Apple

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Seven: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Seven: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

Channel 4

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

By Ryan Price

How to watch England v Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Denmark

How to watch England v Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

Load more stories