QUIZ: Every player to score for Newcastle in the Champions League

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Published 15:11 18 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 16:59 18 Mar 2026 GMT
While not one of the competition's heavy hitters, Champions League nights at St James park just make sense, and Newcastle have been enjoying a European resurgence in recent years.
The Magpies face Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, as their fate hangs in the balance drawing 1-1 on home turf last week.
While the current season is the fifth time Newcastle has appeared in the competition, they endured a long hiatus between their late 90s and early 00s success and their present day uptick in form.
This means that to get 100% on this quiz, you'll need to know your old and new football.
There are 28 players to get. Good luck.
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