QUIZ: Every player to score for Newcastle in the Champions League

They've enjoyed five campaigns in Europe's most prestigious competition

While not one of the competition's heavy hitters, Champions League nights at St James park just make sense, and Newcastle have been enjoying a European resurgence in recent years.

The Magpies face Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, as their fate hangs in the balance drawing 1-1 on home turf last week.

While the current season is the fifth time Newcastle has appeared in the competition, they endured a long hiatus between their late 90s and early 00s success and their present day uptick in form.

This means that to get 100% on this quiz, you'll need to know your old and new football.