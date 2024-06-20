Search icon

Football

20th Jun 2024

What happens to England’s group if Serbia pull out of Euro 2024

Ryan Price

This could cause chaos in Group C.

Serbia have threatened to pull out of Euro 2024 after complaints made towards fellow Balkan nations, Croatia and Albania.

The nation has claimed that fans from Croatia and Albania chanted “kill, kill, kill the Serb” in yesterday’s 2-2 draw between the two teams.

The General Secretary of the Football Association of Serbia, Jovan Surbatovic, has submitted a request for Uefa to punish both Croatia and Albania for the alleged chants in the 59th minute.

And he has warned that Serbia are ready to walk away from Euro 2024 if no action is taken.

If that happens, it’ll have a dramatic effect on the remaining teams in Group C.

England won their first game in the competition, beating Serbia 1-0 on Sunday, while Slovenia and Denmark drew one all earlier that afternoon.

Serbia’s next game sees them play Slovenia at 2pm this afternoon.

Should they end up withdrawing from the Euros, it would see their final group stage game against Denmark fall through.

The Sun reports that according to UEFA laws, the Danes would be handed an automatic 3-0 win and Serbia would also land a huge fine.

It would heap more pressure on Gareth Southgate’s side to not just win their remaining two games, but to win them by higher scores.

Two high scoring wins against Denmark and Slovenia would guarantee England to go through to the knockout stages at the top of Group C, likely giving them an easier draw in the first round of the next stage.

