England 2026 World Cup home and away kit leaked with one major change

The latest kit leak

England's home and away kits for the 2026 World Cup have been leaked with one major change being made to the kit.

The Three Lions continue their recent tradition of wearing Nike kits, partnering with the maker since 2014.

Many will be looking forward to discovering the garments England will be donning in North America as the nation look to win its first World Cup since 1966.

While some Three Lions kits have caused a stir in recent years, notably in 2024 when certain fans got a little too upset over an England shirt with a cross featuring blue and purple, this leak suggests nothing out of the ordinary.

As per the leak from FootyHeadlines, the home kit will of course be white and the away kit red, however, one feature appears to be confirmed which is making its return for the first time in 13 years.

The leaks feature a gold star above the England crest for the first time in over a decade, news which was announced in September, but confirmed in this leak.

Previously the star was white or silver.

The leak confirms the home kit as, of course, white with white shorts and socks as their first choice.

A Three Lions design is also embedded into the fabric of the shirt.

Meanwhile, the away kit is of course red, but with the badge centralised.

The Three Lions have not had a centred badge on the away shirt since 2008, when they were sponsored by Umbro.

There is also a subtle pattern in the fabric featuring a blend of lions and stars from the crest.

The kit has navy sleeves and neck cuffs as well as a navy stripe on the side.

It comes after the site, who are often reliable in this department, released images of an upcoming England training/pre-match kit which looks more like a tattoo acquired on a drunken night out in Benidorm, more than an actual shirt.

The grey kit features a stained-glass window motif with what appears to be a saint in the middle of the shirt sporting the St George's Cross on their robe.

It is thought this is meant to be St George.

The shirt is a team effort between current manufacturer Nike and clothing brand Palace.

After the furore around the last kit in 2024, Nike were forced to release a statement about the small multi-colour cross on the back of the England shirt's collar.

It read: "We have been a proud partner of the FA since 2012 and understand the significance and importance of the St George's Cross and it was never our intention to offend, given what it means to England fans.

"Together with the FA, the intention was to celebrate the heroes of 1966 and their achievements.

"The trim on the cuffs takes its cues from the training gear worn by England's 1966 heroes, with a gradient of blues and reds topped with purple.