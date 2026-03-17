Senegal stripped of Afcon trophy and Morocco awarded title by CAF

The drama continues

Senegal has been stripped of the Afcon trophy and Morocco has been awarded the title by CAF.

The decision to overturn the result was announced on Tuesday evening (17 March) by the governing body CAF.

It comes after the controversial final which saw Senegal walk off in protest of a penalty awarded to Morocco which was ultimately missed by Brahim Diaz after he attempted a Panenka.

Senegal went on to win the final in extra time with a Pape Gueye screamer.

A statement on CAF's website read: "The CAF Appeal Board decided that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 (“the Match”), with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

"The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) Appeal Board decided today that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 (“the Match”), with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF)."

The CAF board also ruled that an appeal against Ismaël Saibari of Morocco was only partially upheld.

It cited that he had infringed on 'Articles 82 and 83', being handed a two match ban, with one game suspended.

It said that a fine of $100,000 was also "set aside".

Meanwhile it cited that "the appeal lodged in respect of the ball boys incident is partially upheld."

It reduced the fine to $50,000.

The final saw all sorts of shenanigans including ball boys and Moroccan players trying to steal Edouard Mendy's towel as well as disrupt the Senegal players.