‘He could think like a horse’ – Dan Skelton reveals who he believes the GOAT jockey is

This week on your favourite horse racing podcast, The Paddock, we’re joined by Oli Bell, Rishi Persad, Tom Stanley and a post-Cheltenham Dan Skelton.

The panel dives straight into a festival debrief, including Dan's winners at the festival and UK trainers closing the gap on Ireland.

Dan also takes us through the not so small feat of leading the UK Jumps Trainers Championship, and was also asked who he believes is the greatest jockey of all time.

"Everyone thought and thinks Ruby [Walsh] is the best jockey, if you don't think Ruby is the best jockey that there's ever been, he has got to be up there, even if you didn't rate him, because he's so good.

"I thought he was the best horseman jockey I saw.

"His horse intelligence was on a par with my Dad [Olympic gold medalist Nick Skelton]. He was the first person I'd met since my Dad who I thought was on that level. He could think like a horse, and he knew what would suit a horse. All those different things.

"He could then explain things to me on a level that I really, really picked up, and worked out.

"Ruby was always in tune. He was always in control."

Watch the full episode below!