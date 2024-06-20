Search icon

20th Jun 2024

Fans call for Cole Palmer to start against Slovenia after woeful England scrape draw

Zoe Hodges

‘Free Cole Palmer’

England fans are all calling for Gareth Southgate to start Cole Palmer against Slovenia after a lacklustre England could only manage a draw against Denmark.

England got off to an energetic start, with Harry Kane making the breakthrough in the 18th minute but Southgate’s men took their foot off the gas and failed to close down Denmark allowing Hjulmand to level, ten minutes from half-time.

Though Southgate made a series of changes in the second half, including replacing Harry Kane and Phil Foden with Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer remained on the bench.

Fans took to X to say “Free Cole Palmer.”

One fan exclaimed: “How Cole Palmer has not got on this pitch I’ll never know.” Whilst another said: “Very disrespectful bringing in Bowen instead of Cole Palmer.”

Another asked: “No Cole Palmer? What is Southgate playing at?”

One fan hit out at the boss’ decision to play Trent Alexander-Arnold. He said: “That’s enough of the Trent experiment. Cole Palmer most goal involvements this season and is behind Eze and Bowen in the pecking order??? Come off it.”

Former England striker, Daniel Sturridge said on X: “I’m genuinely shocked we haven’t seen Cole Palmer grace the field yet.”

For his club he scored or assisted 42 goals this season, more than any midfielder in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues and registered more assists than any other Englishman.

David Baddiel said: “There is an answer to this and it is called Cole Palmer.”

