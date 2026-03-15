Ashley Cole announced as head coach of Italian Serie B side in shock move

Who saw that coming...

Ashley Cole has landed his first role in management over in Italy after the club announced his hiring today.

Rumour had been swirling in the last 24 hours that the former Arsenal, Chelsea and, of course, Roma player was set for his first taste of management.

Now, it has been confirmed by the club that he is set to take charge.

The club in question in Serie B side Cesena, who currently sit 8th in Italy's second division, replacing Michele Mignani as the man in charge.

I bianconeri play at the 20,000 capacity Stadio Dino Manuzzi in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy.

Cole has been hired on short-term deal, with the option to extend the contract if he meets “certain conditions”.

He will bring former Chelsea academy coach Jack Mesure in as his assistant.

Cole is already experienced in coaching, assisting Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City before joining Lee Carsley during his interim spell in charge of the England national team.

He was later hired as a full-time coach for the FA in 2024, becoming the England U-21's assistant coach.

Cole played 16 times for Roma in Serie A, giving the former full-back some experience with Italy.

Cesena confirmed the news in a statement which read: "Cesena FC announces that it has appointed Ashley Cole as head coach of the first team. The new coach of the Bianconeri has signed a contract through June 30, 2026, with an option to renew upon the fulfillment of certain conditions."

It added: "The coaching staff supporting Head Coach Ashley Cole will consist of: Jack Mesure (assistant coach), Giorgio D'Urbano (athletic trainer), Paolo Stringara (technical staff member), Nicola Capellini (technical staff member), and Federico Agliardi (goalkeeper coach).

"The entire Cesena FC family is thrilled to welcome manager Ashley Cole to lead the Bianconeri first team and extends a warm welcome to him and his staff in Cesena, wishing them all the best of luck in this new adventure."